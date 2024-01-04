Sabio Holdings Announces Officer Departure

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc . (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, announced today the departure of Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer, in connection to the Company's continuing efforts to streamline its business operations.

"We thank Jon for his many contributions to Sabio and wish him success in his future endeavors," said Aziz Rahimtoola, Founder and CEO, Sabio.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCX: SABOF) is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising-supported video on demand and FAST channel space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies enable content creators' distribution, monetization, and analytics while providing ROI validation for brands and agencies that sponsor them. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent content monetization platform Sabio DSP, its cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform App Science™ along with Vidillion, a pioneer in ad insertion cloud technologies.

