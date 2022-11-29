Sabio Delivers $1.2M in Adjusted EBITDA for Q3-2022 as Revenues Grows 75% YoY Fueled by CTV

Revenues of US$11.9 million in Q3-2022 compared to US$6.8 million in Q3-2022, marking the highest quarterly revenues in the Company's history.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 grew 78% to US$1.2 million in Q3/2022, compared to US$0.7 million in Q3/2021

On a trailing twelve-month basis, sales have grown 85% to over US$35 million with Adjusted EBITDA 1 of US$0.6 million .

CTV/OTT sales increased by 132% to $6.7 million , compared to $2.9 million in the prior year's quarter

Outlook for Q4-2022 remains strong; expecting positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 for FY2022

Increased average deal size, with existing clients driving 76% of quarterly revenues; addition of new Fortune 500 nameplates.

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO)(OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to announce its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

"Sabio has become one of the fastest growing technology and solutions providers in the rapidly expanding CTV and OTT advertising space as demonstrated by delivering 132% (virtually all organic) year-over-year revenue growth, substantially higher than the market", said Aziz Rahimtoola, Chief Executive Officer. "Our unique App Science™ data and analytics approach to reaching CTV/OTT consumers and cord-cutters continues to resonate with advertisers who are looking for solutions that help maximize ROI."

Sajid Premji, Sabio's CFO, added, "Supported by a fifth consecutive quarter of record revenues coupled with increasing operating leverage, are pleased to have delivered a record third quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 of US$1.2 million, an increase of 78% over the prior year's quarter. Underpinned by our strength in CTV and OTT streaming, which has now become Sabio's dominant sales category, we expect strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter on both a sequential and year-over-year basis and to end 2022 with positive Adjusted EBITDA1 for the fiscal year. Moreover, we continue to be well capitalized, having ended the quarter with its highest cash balance in the Company's history, while still having over US$3 million of untapped credit available on our line of credit with Avidbank."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Sabio delivered record revenues of US$11.9 million in Q3/2022, an increase of 75% compared to Q3/2021. The increase was primarily organic. CTV/OTT generated revenues of US$6.7 million in Q3/2022 compared to US$2.9 million in Q3/2021. This 132% increase marks the first time in the Company's history that CTV/OTT became the dominant sales category for a quarter, making up 56% of our sales mix, as we continue to capitalize on, and outpace, the double-digit growth in the US CTV and OTT streaming markets.

in Q3/2022, an increase of 75% compared to Q3/2021. The increase was primarily organic. CTV/OTT generated revenues of in Q3/2022 compared to in Q3/2021. This 132% increase marks the first time in the Company's history that CTV/OTT became the dominant sales category for a quarter, making up 56% of our sales mix, as we continue to capitalize on, and outpace, the double-digit growth in the US CTV and OTT streaming markets. Mobile generated revenues of US$5.0 million in Q3/2022, up 27% from US$3.9 million in Q3/2021.

in Q3/2022, up 27% from in Q3/2021. Gross Profit of US$7.3 million in Q3/2022, up from US$4.1 million in Q3/2021. Gross Margin was 61.4%, compared to 60.8% in Q3/2021. The increase in margin was partially attributable to a favorable product mix with CTV and OTT streaming becoming the Company's largest sales category during the quarter and the increased bundling of App Science™. As the Company continues to integrate the newly acquired Vidillion business, gross margins also benefited from the implementation of some of the operational synergies identified during our pre-acquisition due diligence.

in Q3/2022, up from in Q3/2021. Gross Margin was 61.4%, compared to 60.8% in Q3/2021. The increase in margin was partially attributable to a favorable product mix with CTV and OTT streaming becoming the Company's largest sales category during the quarter and the increased bundling of App Science™. As the Company continues to integrate the newly acquired Vidillion business, gross margins also benefited from the implementation of some of the operational synergies identified during our pre-acquisition due diligence. Adjusted EBITDA 1 grew 78% to US$1.2 million in Q3/2022, compared to US$0.7 million in Q3/2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the higher revenue and improved gross margins over the prior year's period. Adjusted EBITDA also benefited from a sequential moderation in operating expense growth from the previous quarter. Operating margins also remained consistent from the prior year's quarter, despite the added costs of being public (versus a private company in the comparable period).

grew 78% to in Q3/2022, compared to in Q3/2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the higher revenue and improved gross margins over the prior year's period. Adjusted EBITDA also benefited from a sequential moderation in operating expense growth from the previous quarter. Operating margins also remained consistent from the prior year's quarter, despite the added costs of being public (versus a private company in the comparable period). As of September 30, 2022 , the Company had record cash of US$3.6 million , as compared to US$0.5 million on September 30, 2021 . Management believes it is well funded, with sufficient cash on hand to meet its growth objectives.

, the Company had record cash of , as compared to on . Management believes it is well funded, with sufficient cash on hand to meet its growth objectives. As of September 2022 , the Company had US$3.9 million outstanding under its credit facility with Avidbank.

, the Company had outstanding under its credit facility with Avidbank. On September 7, 2022 , 262,000 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") of the Company were granted to a senior-level employee at the most recent closing trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange from the grant date of CAD$1.00 . The RSUs will vest over three years with 1/3 vesting at the one-year anniversary of the grant and quarterly vesting over the next 2 years.

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2022:

On October 14, 2022 , 239,375 share options of the Company were granted to certain Company employees at an exercise price of CAD$0.80 . The options will vest quarterly from the grant date over a vesting period of 2 to 3 years. 395,313 RSUs of the Company were also granted at the grant-date fair-value of the Company's common shares of CAD$0.80 . One hundred thirty-seven thousand five hundred of these RSUs were granted to directors of the Company and will fully vest on the first anniversary of the grant date. The remaining 257,813 RSUs were granted to employees and contractors of the Company. They will vest over two years, with 1/2 vesting at the one-year anniversary of the grant and quarterly vesting over the second year.

, 239,375 share options of the Company were granted to certain Company employees at an exercise price of . The options will vest quarterly from the grant date over a vesting period of 2 to 3 years. 395,313 RSUs of the Company were also granted at the grant-date fair-value of the Company's common shares of . One hundred thirty-seven thousand five hundred of these RSUs were granted to directors of the Company and will fully vest on the first anniversary of the grant date. The remaining 257,813 RSUs were granted to employees and contractors of the Company. They will vest over two years, with 1/2 vesting at the one-year anniversary of the grant and quarterly vesting over the second year. On November 14, 2022 , the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") completed its eligibility review and approved Sabio Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: SABOF). Sabio Holdings is now eligible for book entry and depositary services through DTC in the United States .

, the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") completed its eligibility review and approved Sabio Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: SABOF). Sabio Holdings is now eligible for book entry and depositary services through DTC in . On November 21, 2022 , the Company entered a lease for a new office in Surat, India , with a lock-in period of 3 years from the rent commencement date. The lease contains an option for the Company to renew for two terms of three years each, and the sum of monthly base rent and maintenance charge less security deposit for the assured period is approximately $81,467 (INR 6,638,970).

Outlook

The Company experienced significant revenue expansion in the three and nine months that ended September 30, 2022, and ended September 30, 2022, compared to the prior year's comparable periods. Our revenue growth was driven by adding new, Fortune® 100 brands and deepening relationships with existing clientele. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Sabio expects to generate strong revenue growth and gain market share as it continues to benefit from its strengthened salesforce, investments in our political and advocacy apparatus, highly differentiated product offerings, including the commercialization of our App Science business and the completion of an end-to-end, CTV/OTT ecosystem through our acquisition of Vidillion. As a result, we are uniquely positioned to continue to capitalize on the burgeoning CTV/OTT streaming advertising market, with CTV and OTT streaming emerging as our dominant sales category for the nine months. Management believes the heavy investment period in its current operating infrastructure is mainly complete, as demonstrated by improvements in operating margin in the third quarter. We expect to end 2022 with positive Adjusted EBITDA1 for the full year 2022 and see continued improvements in operating margin in 2023. To the extent we find suitable and attractive acquisition candidates that are complementary to our long-term objectives, the Company may also pursue further inorganic growth through strategic business acquisitions.

Selected Financial Highlights:

The tables below set out selected financial information relating to Sabio Holdings Inc. and should be read in conjunction with Sabio Holdings Inc.'s condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto, and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, copies of which can be found under Sabio Holdings Inc.'s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



































For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

$

$

$

$ Revenue 11,919,696

6,817,536

24,698,971

13,629,549 Gross profit 7,312,802

4,142,217

14,992,060

8,307,234 Gross margin 61.4 %

60.8 %

60.7 %

61.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 1,195,187

672,661

(1,037,434)

172,317 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 1,149,639

248,666

330,284

418,536 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period 3,610,619

466,426

3,610,619

466,426















Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA1



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 $

$

$

$ Income (Loss) for the period 657,774

71,273

(2,862,965)

(1,132,635) Finance Costs 139,048

354,826

453,330

949,543 Transaction Costs 975

69,038

156,752

382,098 Amortization of intangible Assets 88,732

148,792

322,392

498,796 Stock-based compensation 160,086

28,614

570,681

307,245 Amortization of lease 94,813

-

224,274

23,615 Gain on loan forgiveness -

(20,000)

-

(1,122,500) Settlement fees -

-

-

162,000 Income taxes (recovery) (237)

(8,198)

2,674

2,492 State and local taxes (recovery) 996

19,149

36,206

54,736 Loss on disposal of intangibles -

-

6,222

- Severance expenses 53,000

9,167

53,000

46,927 Adjusted EBITDA 1,195,187

672,661

(1,037,434)

172,317

The financial disclosures in this news release are subject to several cautionary statements, assumptions, contingencies, and risks as outlined in set this news release. The foregoing outlook and expectations constitute forward-looking statements and financial outlook and are qualified in their entirety by the "Forward-Looking Statements" cautionary statement below. Readers are cautioned that this release if for information purposes only and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The financial results set forth above have not been audited and are based on a review conducted by the Company's independent auditor, MNP LLP. The Company's auditor has not audited the accompanying interim financial results, accordingly, does not express an opinion with respect thereto. Furthermore, the unaudited financial results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company and approved by its board of directors. These unaudited financial results however should not be viewed as a substitute for audited financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results for any future period. In addition, the results highlighted in this release are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results. A more complete description of the Company's financial position is provided in the Sabio's unaudited consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto, and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, which can be found under Sabio's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in the Company's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings available under Sabio's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Conference Call:

The Company will host an investor conference call for the three months ending September 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The webinar details are below:

Date: November 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT)

Webinar Registration: https://bit.ly/3zZRDfL

Or dial: For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location.

Canada:

+1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)

+1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local) Webinar ID: 825 2778 0161

Please connect 5 minutes before the conference call to ensure time for any software download.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS. Management believes that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors in measuring the financial performance of Sabio for the reasons outlined below.

Management uses adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as a key financial metric to evaluate Sabio's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The term "Adjusted EBITDA", as defined by management, refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for finance costs, income taxes, stock-based compensation, amortization, non-recurring items, and severance costs.

Management believes that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of Sabio. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by Sabio's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, management believes that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of Sabio's operating performance. It is a key measure used by Sabio's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate Sabio's operating performance, to prepare annual budgets and to help develop operating plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to the Company's operations, growth and sales expectations and business plans, the Company's outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022 and fiscal year 2023, and its expectations with respect to revenue growth and cash flow management, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the Contract not yielding the revenue anticipated, the effect of the macro-economic environment adversely impacting the Company's business more than anticipated, unexpected funding and cash flow management difficulties, and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's filing statement and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which are publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Actual financial results may differ materially from the financial outlook provided in this press release and the financial outlook has not been audited or reviewed. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

