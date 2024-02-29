Sabio and McDonald's USA Announce Strategic Collaboration to Reach Culturally Diverse Audiences Across the CTV Landscape

The engagement will leverage Sabio's unique non cookie-based data sets and solutions so McDonald's can effectively connect with and reach the growing U.S. multicultural audience

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Diverse owned leader in the Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") ecosystem helping brands reach, engage and validate diverse consumers through technology) today announced it has entered into an engagement with McDonald's USA, through a partnership with Publicis Groupe. The relationship strengthens McDonald's commitment to diverse communities, and specifically with diverse-owned media partners, by leveraging Sabio's unique non cookie-based data sets and solutions so the brand can effectively connect with and reach the growing U.S. multicultural audience.

McDonald's ongoing mission is to foster an inclusive environment, where diversity is embraced. A key audience, Gen Z, is the most ethnically diverse generation to date. U.S. Census data suggests that as of 2019, 49.1% of Generation Z is diverse and growing, with 13.8% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, and 5.3% Asian. 29% of Gen Z are children of immigrants or immigrants themselves, compared to 23% of Millennials when they were at the same age.

"Sabio and McDonald's share a common mission to more effectively connect and engage with diverse consumers through a deeper understanding of the communities they represent," said Aziz Rahimtoola, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sabio. "As a diverse owned technology and analytics company, we are excited to collaborate with an innovative brand like McDonald's to help achieve their objectives."

McDonald's will have access to Sabio's CTV/OTT inventory and customized audience segments at advantageous rates. The company can also utilize App Science's™ (a wholly owned division of Sabio) proprietary 55MM HH graph data, which provides insights and access to Quarterly Trends reports, first-looks at published vertical and multicultural reports and exclusive analyses customized toward McDonald's campaigns and properties.

As CTV continues to grow and attract attention from advertisers and brands, the biggest gap lies within the diverse audience data sets. Fragmentation from evolving platforms and growing audiences, and legacy audience measurements that are not representative of diversity, have increasingly made it difficult for the industry to connect brands and the right audiences. Sabio's comprehensive set of solutions tailored to CTV environments allow advertisers to move beyond traditional age and gender demographics, to a far deeper understanding of the evolving consumers' preferences in app affinities and content they're watching at the household level.

"McDonald's remains committed to reaching multicultural audiences in authentic ways, and engaging with diverse-owned companies like Sabio ensures we're able to do that most effectively," said Caleb Pearson, VP – Customer Engagement & Media, McDonald's USA. "Our shared mission, values and commitment is at the crux of the collaboration with Sabio. Sabio's CTV/OTT inventory sources and the App Science Household Graph will make it easier to efficiently activate at scale, while connecting with McDonald's audiences more granularly."

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is a leading Diverse owned connected-television (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) technology and service provider specializing in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel market. Its cloud-based technologies empower brands and agencies to effectively reach, engage, and better understand diverse audiences on streaming platforms. The Sabio portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization demand-side platform (DSP); App Science® — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution software as a service (SAAS) platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners. All marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

