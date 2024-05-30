SaaS Academy Appoints New CEO Johnny Page to Propel B2B SaaS Founders Towards Their Perfect Exit™

️KELOWNA, BC, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - SaaS Academy, a leader in coaching and training for B2B SaaS founders, is excited to announce the appointment of Johnny Page as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With a deep-rooted passion for the SaaS industry and an impressive track record of strategic leadership, Johnny is positioned to drive SaaS Academy to the next level.

Johnny Page (CNW Group/SaaS Growth Coach Inc.)

Johnny's journey in the SaaS sector has been marked by successful leadership roles, most notably as CEO of Silvertrac, where he significantly reduced customer churn and led the company to an acquisition. Following his exit at Silvertrac, Johnny joined Dan Martell at SaaS Academy as Chief Revenue Officer. His firsthand experience exiting a startup using Dan's coaching and SaaS Academy's frameworks makes him the ideal leader to guide the company forward.

Upon stepping into his new role, Johnny shared his vision for the future of SaaS Academy, stating that, "SaaS Academy has been a special community for me since the day I attended my first event as a client in 2017," explains Page. "Stepping in as the CEO allows me to ensure as many founders as possible receive the support I once benefitted from. We've built an inspiring team and will continue working with the best and brightest minds in the SaaS industry."

Under his new leadership, SaaS Academy will simplify complex ideas, enhance the interaction between coaches and clients, and refine its coaching methodologies and curricula. The aim is to maintain the academy's promise of aiding founders in achieving their Perfect Exit™️, supported by top industry talent and thought leaders.

"Johnny started with us as a client, and in just two years, we helped him nail his perfect exit," explains Dan Martell, founder of SaaS Academy. "He didn't stop there, though—he wanted more. So, he joined our team, quickly stepped into a senior leadership role, and has been running the show as the acting CEO for the past year. He's like family—a solid leader and, hands down, one of the best intrapreneurs I've ever worked with. There is no one better to take the lead as CEO while I shift gears to President."

About SaaS Academy

SaaS Academy is the premier coaching and training company for B2B SaaS founders. It provides a comprehensive program that guides participants through Foundation, Acceleration, and Multiplication stages, aiming for their Perfect Exit™️. With access to over 300 Growth Playbooks, expert coaching, and a community of like-minded founders, SaaS Academy is dedicated to building scalable growth and strategic execution in the SaaS industry.

SaaS Academy's mission is to empower over 10,000 SaaS founders to grow their businesses and achieve their ultimate exit strategy. Since its inception, SaaS Academy has supported over 3,000 companies in scaling operations and engineering their Perfect Exit™️, setting new standards in the SaaS industry. For more information, please visit www.saasacademy.com.

