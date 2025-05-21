Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun in Austria are Now Epic; Buy an Epic Pass by May 26 to Ski and Ride at the Lowest Price

Ski and ride resorts in Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun with Epic Pass

Epic Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year ( $1,051 USD ) through May 26

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Less than a week ahead of the May 26 deadline to lock in an Epic Pass for the lowest price of the year, Vail Resorts announced Austrian skiing will be even more Epic with Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun joining the 2025/26 Epic Pass lineup. Salzburg and Munich airports serve as the closest gateways to the resorts, which are nestled in one of the most scenic corners of the Alps spanning the Salzburger Land and Tyrol regions. Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun call to winter sports enthusiasts around the globe with varied terrain and stunning views. More news from Epic Pass will be announced this week.

Saalbach

"Expanding access in Austria invites our Pass Holders to discover new destinations, different snow conditions, thrilling terrain and unique alpine villages," said Bill Rock, President of Vail Resorts' Mountain Division. "We are passionate about delivering the Experience of a Lifetime, and ensuring our guests have more opportunities and flexibility to explore a broad range of world-class destinations."

In Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun, Epic Pass Holders will now have access to Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn and Kitzsteinhorn mountain resorts. Saalbach is one of the largest ski areas in Austria, with more than 265 km of slopes catering to all skill levels. Saalbach was recently host to the 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, welcoming fans and athletes for a celebration of world-class skiing. With more than 60 cozy ski huts, numerous snow parks, a freeride park, toboggan runs and more, the resort is one of the most diverse and best ski areas in the Alps. Kitzsteinhorn is known for its high-altitude glacier that ensures reliable snow and excellent conditions. It is also home to the "Top of Salzburg" which provides year-round vistas at 3,017 meters.

"The Epic Pass opens the door to a global ski community – filling us with pride and excitement," said Isabella Dschulnigg-Geissler, CEO of Saalbach Cablecar Company. "It is a strong signal of our ski areas' international appeal and a major milestone for all of us. Together with Zell am See-Kaprun, we are thrilled to take this forward-thinking step."

The Epic Pass ($1,051 USD for adults; $537 USD for children) and Epic Adaptive Pass ($527 USD for adults; $270 USD for children) will include five days of access to Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun. Epic Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year through May 26. May 26 is also the last chance to receive two Buddy Tickets (for up to 45% savings on a lift ticket) and six Ski With a Friend Tickets to help Pass Holders share days at their favorite resorts with family and friends. Further, May 26 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass with just $49 down. Pay $49 at the time of purchase, with the remainder of the purchase due mid-September.

Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun marks the second set of ski resorts in Austria available to Pass Holders, joining Ski Arlberg – the largest connected ski resort in Austria. The Epic Pass offers unmatched access in Europe, in addition to 37 iconic North American mountain resorts, like Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Stowe and many more. With Epic Pass, skiers and riders have the flexibility to buy their Pass now and decide later where and when to ski or ride. Visit epicpass.com to compare Pass options and buy a Pass before prices increase May 26.

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

