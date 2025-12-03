S3 Connected Health Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Medical Device Connectivity

Recognized for pioneering advancements that redefine medical device connectivity, accelerate home-based care, and deliver transformative value across global healthcare ecosystems.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that S3 Connected Health has received the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the Medical Device Connectivity (MDC) industry for its outstanding achievements in driving technology innovation, advancing care delivery, and enabling seamless connectivity from hospital to home. This recognition highlights the company's consistent leadership in strengthening its market position, addressing unmet healthcare needs, and accelerating the adoption of patient-centric digital health transformation across international markets.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. S3 Connected Health excelled in both, demonstrating exceptional alignment between market demand and strategic initiatives, delivered with scale, quality, and operational consistency. "S3 Connected Health focuses on implementing best practices for consistency and quality of delivery that resonate with its clients," said Bhaskar Vittal, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a forward-looking strategy emphasizing digital health leadership, patient engagement, and the shift to home-based care, S3 Connected Health has demonstrated exemplary agility as healthcare delivery transitions beyond the hospital. The company's sustained investments in AI, machine learning, and platform-driven connectivity have positioned it to lead the global shift toward distributed, digitally enabled care environments.

Innovation remains core to S3 Connected Health's value proposition. Its Affinial platform and custom-built connectivity solutions address the end-to-end requirements of medical device companies--from embedded software and secure data exchange to behavioral tools that influence patient adherence at home. These capabilities support the transition of post-acute care to the home, reduce complexity for healthcare providers, and help MedTech companies scale connected solutions across regions and clinical environments. "We are delighted to be recognized as 2025 Global Company of the Year in the Medical Device Connectivity industry. We are privileged to work with global leaders in the Medtech and Pharma sectors and to help them realize the next generation of connected medical devices and digital health solutions that are shaping the future of connected care. It is a great tribute to the capabilities and dedication of the team in S3 Connected Health who are passionate about developing groundbreaking products and solutions that improve patients' lives" said Jim O'Donoghue, President at S3 Connected Health.

The company's commitment to customer experience further separates it from competitors. Its platform-based, vendor-agnostic model offers accelerated delivery timelines, consistent quality, and tailored digital health solutions addressing specific patient, disease, or device requirements. With end-to-end services--including digital health strategy, technology consultancy, solution design, development, product engineering, implementation, solution operation, and subscription-based lifecycle support -- S3 Connected Health accelerates innovation, streamlines integration with clinical workflows and reduces the operational burden for clients.

Frost & Sullivan commends S3 Connected Health for elevating industry standards across scalability, connectivity reliability, regulatory readiness, cybersecurity, and global solution deployment. With robust year-over-year revenue growth--outpacing the overall MDC market--and growing traction across North America and Europe, the company is accelerating digital health maturity for its MedTech and Life Science partners and reshaping the future of connected care.

Frost & Sullivan are pleased to award the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition for excellence in Medical Device Connectivity to an organization that demonstrates exceptional strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and operational performance. S3 Connected Health's performance demonstrates best-in-class strategy development, measurable improvements in customer satisfaction, and superior competitive positioning.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

[email protected]

About S3 Connected Health

S3 Connected Health works with Life Science companies to accelerate innovation through the design and development of connected medical devices and digital health solutions for implantable, wearable, in-hospital and at-home medical devices.

An end-to-end partner, their expert-led teams are ready to engage at any stage of your device development and digital health journey. From technology consulting and digital health strategy for medical devices, to medical device product engineering and connectivity, critical medical device software development, and the creation of digital health solutions and services that expand device value, optimize disease and therapy management, and integrate with ecosystems of care.

With proven processes and validated tools to address technical challenges and meet stringent regulatory requirements, the company's deep domain expertise across healthcare systems ensures devices and solutions address the needs of all stakeholders.

To complement the medical device design and development services, the company also offer Affinial, a digital health platform. Affinial enables the development of custom digital health solutions that address specific patient and device challenges, while leveraging pre-built services that provide best practice implementation to ensure successful solution adoption, and an accelerated time to market.

No matter where your company is on its digital health journey, S3 Connected Health's multidisciplinary team can help shape a future that connects patients, devices, treatments, and care to improve health outcomes and create lasting value.

For more information, visit www.S3ConnectedHealth.com

Contact:

William Lyons

Marketing Director

S3 Connected Health

