RYU Proud Partner of the City of West Hollywood, American Express and We-Ho Chamber of Commerce With a Pop Up Experience with Global Partner & Ambassador Elisabeth Rohm

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V, OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is pleased to report it partnered with American Express in supporting its "Stars Shop Small For WeHo", happened Saturday November 30th in several locations around the City of West Hollywood, in association with the West Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce.

'Small Business Saturday' is a day created to support local shops that help make our communities strong. This year, celebrities will participate in West Hollywood's "Stars Shop Small." Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 to respond to small business owners' need for more customers during the holiday shopping season: for the first time, RYU proudly supported this cause, partnering with a local business to create a unique shopping experience.

Alongside the Respect Your Universe team, partner actress Elisabeth Rohm, hosted the event on behalf of RYU, spending time with visitors and taking numerous pictures, while introducing the brand to newcomers.

The event happened at Ysabel Restaurant, in West Hollywood, which offered the perfect space for such initiative.

In West Hollywood, a portion of proceeds from participating store retail sales and donations go to Los Angeles LGBT Center Culinary Arts program. The Center's innovative Culinary Arts program is an intergenerational training program for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness and low-income LGBT seniors. Taught at the Center's commercial kitchen in the Anita May Rosenstein Campus, the 300-hour program engages youth, ages 18–24, to learn basic culinary skills alongside students from the Center's Senior Services programs.

The event is estimated to have generated over 66 million impressions in the press and online coverage, without including Social Media Impressions.

Amongst others, Elisabeth Rohm, soon to be featured in the new "Bombshell" movie, opening this week in North American theatres, besides top actresses Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, had the chance to talk about this initiative at KTLA and she was featured on US Magazine in the "Hot Pics" section.

Getty Images also supported the full event, all over the city of West Hollywood.

According to American Express, an estimated 110 Million shoppers positively impacted communities by choosing to Shop Small, generating about $ 19.6B in spending at independent retailers and restaurants, obliterating last year's figure of an estimated $ 17.8B.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

On Behalf of the Board

RYU APPAREL INC.

" Marcello Leone"

Marcello Leone, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board

Tel: +1 604-235-2880

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Contact: Anna Brazier, Investor Relations, 1-844-535-2880, investors@ryu.com, www.ryu.com; For Media inquiries, contact: Jackie Reed (USA PR), Head of Fashion, Jackie.reed@thrsxty.com, +1 212-226-2530

Related Links

www.ryu.com

