RYU is Proud to be a Sponsor of Globe Trot 2020 by TRUCONNECT and TV.FIT

Six famous names in the fitness industry will lead six teams, representing a charity each, with participants able to pick their chosen team. The winning team will accumulate the most distance completed, while there will be other top leaderboard prizes from the event sponsors for individuals and several annual subscriptions to the TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT App, usually worth £99.00 up for grabs.

Shane Williams will lead team 'Muddy Dash' on behalf of the Velindre Cancer Centre Charity, while actress and showbiz star Helen Flanagan leads team 'Color Frenzy', on behalf of the Childhood's Trust.

Three-time UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amanda Cerny and Jennifer Campbell complete the lineup of leaders, who are competing on behalf of the GSP Foundation, Action Against Hunger, Smile Train and the American Legion respectively.

CEO and Founder of TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT, David Weir explains, 'This year's been a difficult one for everyone but we're hoping to end it on a high. The Globe Trot 2020 can bring communities together from all around the world, while adding that element of competition.

He added, 'We're proud to launch virtual events onto the TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT platform and I hope with the inaugural Globe Trot 2020, we can attract a number of participants to raise a huge amount of money for some incredible charities.'

To enter, sign up to the race on the TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT app, pick a team and then run or walk 5k on the 21st December to put yourself onto the leaderboards. Once completed, participants are encouraged to share a picture with their community and social channels using #TRUCONNECTTEAM.

Users can sign up to the 'Globe Trot 2020' on app TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT, available on iOS or Android; Download today for your free 30-day trial; visit the TRUCONNECT website or @fitness to find out more.

ENTRY COSTS

$2/£2 – Charity Run or Walk, all net proceeds go to charity.

$20/£20 – Charity Run or Walk, team medal, 2$ of which goes to charity. The remaining $18 and £18 covers the cost of the medal and the shipping. TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT will not be making any profit from this event

SPONSORS: TRUFUSION, FANATICS, MUSCLE & HEALTH MAGAZINE, BODYARMOR, HUAWEI, NIYAMA SOL, VITAL PROTEINS, RYU, MYO MASTER, TRIFECTA, COOL EVENTS & RNETWORK

