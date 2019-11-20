RYU Increases Its E-Commerce Footprint, Expands Its Urban Athletic Apparel to Zappos.com

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V, OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce its brand is now available on Zappos.com, the customer service company that just happens to sell shoes, clothing and more.

Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Zappos is excited to expand its offering in the performance apparel sector by featuring RYU's unique line of products, designed for fit, comfort and durability. RYU customers shopping on Zappos.com will benefit from the customer service company's unparalleled 24/7 friendly service and delivery capabilities.

Zappos is the only authorized on-line retailer, other than RYU.com, to offer RYU's urban athletic apparel.

"Zappos is a giant in the industry. Being asked to offer our products on such a successful website and to help grow our on-line business is an honor for us," said Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU. "It took us just a few minutes in conversation with Zappos to agree on this relationship. We are incredibly excited about the awareness and visibility this will create for RYU."

About ZAPPOS

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, fast/free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. To learn more about how Zappos shares its unique culture with the world, visit ZapposInsights.com . Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com , Inc.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com.

On Behalf of the Board

RYU APPAREL INC.

" Marcello Leone"

Marcello Leone, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board

Tel: +1 604-235-2880

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Contact: Anna Brazier, Investor Relations, 1-844-535-2880, investors@ryu.com, www.ryu.com; For Media inquiries, contact: Jackie Reed (USA PR), Head of Fashion, Jackie.reed@thrsxty.com, +1 212-226-2530

Related Links

www.ryu.com

