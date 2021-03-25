RYU Apparel Inc. Signs Watershed Agreement to Become Official Athletic Apparel of the NFL Alumni Academy

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce it has signed a two-year in-kind agreement to be the official tailored urban athletic apparel of the NFL Alumni Academy ("Academy").

The NFL Alumni Academy is an exclusive and elite training program that develops "NFL Ready" players while providing critical solutions for in-season injury replacement for the NFL. The Academy is located at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. In their inaugural 2020 season, the Academy trained over 30 of top NFL free agents and placed over half of them with NFL teams.

The athletes at the Academy are trained by former NFL players and coaches such as:

Mike Tice – Former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach

– Former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Anthony Munoz – Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1998

– Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1998 Chuck Smith – One of the best all-time Atlanta Falcons defensive players

– One of the best all-time Atlanta Falcons defensive players Jerome Felton – 9 Year NFL Vet and Pro Bowler

– 9 Year NFL Vet and Pro Bowler Chip Smith – Trained over 2,500 NFL Players

– Trained over 2,500 NFL Players Jermon Bushrod – New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Champion

Heading into the 2021 season the NFL Alumni Academy expects to train and place over 60 player athletes with NFL teams.

Partnership Benefits

As part of the in-kind partnership agreement all Academy players and coaches will exclusively wear RYU's best in class performance apparel when training and while on official Academy business, such as media and other public appearances.

Further, the Academy (athletes and coaches) will engage in a co-branded social media campaign with RYU in addition to displaying RYU branding and products on the NFL Alumni Academy website and facilities.

RYU will have use of the NFL Alumni Academy secondary Logo for co-branded apparel and product packaging

"It is an athletic apparel brands dream to partner with an organization like the NFL Alumni Academy. This program represents the highest caliber in professional athletic training and our brand commends and supports the hard work, dedication, and discipline that these athletes and coaches have put into competing. Not only does this give RYU the chance to display the caliber of our performance products, but it introduces them to promising new markets. I know the athletes and coaching staff will love the performance of our products on and off the field," said Cesare Fazari, CEO of RYU.

Dean Dalton, Executive Director of the NFL Alumni Academy, commented, "Pairing our athletes and coaches with RYU's award-winning, technically-advanced products and powerful brand message of RESPECT is a perfect fit. It further puts a fine point on our Diversity Development program which is aimed at placing former minority players into front office and coaching positions with NFL teams."

The NFL Alumni Academy is exclusively represented by WaV Sports & Entertainment. WaV's CEO, Brian Klaasmeyer, said, "Pairing these two iconic brands was a no-brainer. The Academy is thrilled to be partnered with RYU as they have a shared vision of RESPECT for all. The explosive growth of RYU coincides with the growth of the Academy."

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

About NFL Alumni

The NFL Alumni Association was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. Part of NFL Alumni's dual mission is "Caring for Kids". Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 38 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. The other half of NFLA's mission, "Caring for our Own" is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. Alumni members are offered a diverse package of wellness, business, career, and legal services to help members and their families be healthy, productive, and connected to one another. To learn more please visit: https://www.nflalumni.org/

About WaV Sports and Entertainment

WaV Sports & Entertainment, LLC is a global sports marketing firm that specializes in sports property representation, brand side representation, and the management and production of unique sporting and entertainment events. WaV represents the NFL Alumni Association and a diverse list of sports and entertainment properties and athletes. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.WaVsports.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements that: RYU will sell products or receive media exposure as a result sponsoring the NFL Alumni Academy. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions resulting in the inability of RYU to raise necessary financing required to enter and make payments under the proposed definitive agreements; (ii) the inability of RYU to obtain any necessary approvals in respect of the proposed agreements, including approvals necessary for the issuance of the RSU's; and (iii) inability to restructure and transform its business as required. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

RYU APPAREL INC.

Cesare Fazari

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 235-2880

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.

For further information: Corporate Communications: Anna Brazier, +1 (844) 535-2880, [email protected], www.ryu.com; U.S. Investor Relations: RedChip Companies Inc., Dave Gentry, [email protected], 407-491-4498; WaV Sports & Entertainment: Brian Klaasmeyer, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; NFL Alumni Academy: Dean Dalton, Executive Director, [email protected]

