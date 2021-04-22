RYU Apparel Inc. Pays Respect to Christopher Walken's Iconic "Lion Speech" with Inspirational Video

Now, in partnership with Branded Entertainment Inc. (BEI), and in anticipation of episode 4 of "The Count", a new streaming series produced by BEI showcasing a modern day retelling of the classic story of The Count of Monte Cristo and which insiders say may feature a guest appearance from Mr. Walken. RYU intends to release the speech as its own motivational message of Respect. The company will use the video on the Shopify (TSX: SHOP ) site, across social media and advertising platforms, including Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), as well as with influencers and marketing partnerships.

In conjunction with the video release, RYU will be giving customers a chance to give the gift of respect by gifting one company's signature RESPECT items and experiences including, T-Shirt, hats, and celebrity experiences with the Vancouver Canucks Alumni, NFL Alumni Academy and even as a guest appearance on The Count. Further details for this unique campaign will be available shortly.

To view lion speech: https://ryu.ca/pages/ryu-lion-speech

RYU CEO Cesare Fazari, who will make a guest appearance in Episode 4 playing himself as the CEO of RYU, said, "This is a very exciting marketing opportunity for RYU. This speech gave me chills the first time I heard it and even though we all come from different backgrounds and live different lives, I hope it will help lift up our customers as they move through their daily lives – especially during this challenging time in our world!"

"We're all very excited!," says Academy Award winner and BEI CEO Jonathan Sanger (The Elephant Man, Vanilla Sky, Mission Impossible 2). "We feel as though this is a time when people need inspiration the most, and what could be more inspiring than Christopher Walken's iconic "Lion Speech"? It has become the most quoted inspirational speech of this generation."

The Count originally aired a sneak preview of its first three episodes on FITE TV on November 28 in connection with the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight. BEI will announce when episode 4 is available for streaming.

To view the trailer: https://thecount.beivip.us/

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF, FWB: RYAA), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

About BEI

Branded Entertainment Inc. is an innovative branding and production company founded by Academy Award winning Producer Jonathan Sanger, whose unique approach to film and television production incorporates BEI's product and brand partners directly into the story-telling process of the films and television shows they produce. (Successful examples of this are Avion Tequila in HBO's hit series Entourage and BMW in Sanger's Mission Impossible)

In addition to product and brand integration, BEI is leading the charge toward the decentralization of the distribution of content, allowing multiple platforms the ability to distribute BEI content directly to their massive built in user bases.

