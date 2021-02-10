RYU Apparel Inc. Announces the Appointment of International Business Woman Stefanie Crosby to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to welcome Ms. Stefanie Crosby to its board of directors.

Ms. Crosby brings a wealth of experience in corporate development to RYU. Through her company Triumspear International, she has executed corporate turn-a rounds, advised on cross-border mergers & acquisitions, developed business plans and strategies that have helped her clients achieve major corporate milestones. She has developed projects and executed on initiatives through close strategic partnerships with various constituents that include government leaders, heads of state, captains of industry, executives, and worldwide family offices.

In addition to her work with Triumspear, Ms. Crosby is a consultant for Myseat Media, an innovative fan engagement platform where artists, celebrities, and athletes leverage their social media to generate recurring revenues while maintaining ownership of their data. Ms. Crosby also works as a global sports advisory agent helping to solve key challenges for iconic brands.

Ms. Crosby holds an Executive MBA from John Molson School of Business in Montreal, Canada. She will work with RYU's board of directors and leadership team to develop and help implement RYU's strategic direction, financial strategies and global expansion.

Ms. Crosby commented, "I am delighted to join RYU's board of directors. I look forward to leveraging my experience and contacts to help facilitate RYU's growth initiatives. As a former Olympic-level athlete, I personally connect with the company's rich heritage of high-end performance products, sport-style innovation, and its culture of high achievement and integrity."

RYU CEO Cesare Fazari stated: "It is an honor to welcome Ms. Crosby to our board of directors. Her international business connections, her sports and lifestyle branding expertise and her vision to help RYU become a global brand, makes her an important addition to our team."

