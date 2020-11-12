RYU Announces Landmark Multi-Year Partnership with Canada Skateboard

RYU Becomes Official High-Performance Apparel and Innovation Partner of Canada Skateboard through 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce entry into a 3-year partnership as the Official High Performance Apparel Provider for Canada Skateboard.

RYU is eager to provide high performance, scientifically engineered urban athletic gear for Canada Skateboard's athletes, including those representing Canada at the Olympic Games.

Partnership Highlights and Benefits:

Developing and outfitting Canada Skateboard at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, to be held in 2021.





Providing technical urban athletic apparel and gear for high-performance skateboard training camps.





Achieving increased brand exposure through social media collaborations with the Canadian Skateboard Team.





Heightening viewership and brand recognition through participation in National team announcements.





Expanding exposure through rights to promote sales and product information to Canada Skateboard and its membership.

Beyond

RYU's partnership with Canada Skateboard aligns RYU with Canada Skateboard's mission to make the sport accessible, safe and welcoming for all. An important component of this mission includes SheCanSk8, a coast to coast initiative which promotes skateboarding for girls and women, showcasing national talent and providing a network for sharing experiences, exchanging ideas and building the skateboarding culture Canadian girls and women want.

"We are honored to launch this partnership with Canada Skateboard. There is no team in the world more exciting and important for a athletics brand to be part of. Our brand commends and supports the hard, dedication and discipline that these athletes have put into competing at the international level and I believe the athletes will be extremely satisfied with the performance attributes of RYU Apparel" commented Cesare Fazari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RYU Apparel.

"On behalf of Canada Skateboard's board of directors, staff and volunteers I'm pleased to announce our multi-year partnership with RYU Apparel Inc. As the national governing body shepherding Canadian skateboarders toward their first Olympics, it has been paramount to partner with a domestic brand sharing in our vision and beliefs. RYU's commitment to quality garments and sustainability makes them an ideal partner. We look forward to developing Canadian made, high-quality apparel to showcase on the world stage" said Ben Stoddard the President of Canada Skateboard.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

ABOUT US Skateboard Canada

Formed in 2016, Canada Skateboard is recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee, Sport Canada and World Skate as the official National Sport Federation (NSF) for skateboarding in Canada. Canada Skateboard board of directors is composed of skate industry veterans with a shared vision to support, promote and grow skateboarding in Canada. The board includes professional skaters, industry heads, event producers, international judges, coaches, skatepark designers and media managers from the past and present in Canadian skateboarding. Each brings their unique expertise, personality, and a steadfast commitment to skateboarding

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements regarding the fulfillment of its obligations under the sponsorship and promotional license agreement with Canada Skateboard. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including adverse market conditions, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the inability of RYU fulfill its obligations under the sponsorship and promotional license agreement with Canada Skateboard. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information: RYU APPAREL INC.: Cesare Fazari, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, +1 (604) 235-2880; Investor Relations: Anna Brazier, +1 (844) 535-2880, [email protected], www.ryu.com

