RYAH Group & Black Rose Organics Sign Distribution agreement

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - RYAH GROUP Inc. (CSE: RYAH) and Black Rose Organics Canada Inc. are pleased to announce that Black Rose will market and distribute RYAH's innovative products.

Black Rose Organics, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is comprised of a team of cannabis enthusiasts and professionals who are passionate about innovation and creating the highest quality products utilizing sophisticated cultivation and manufacturing methods. Black Rose is engaged in various international projects. It is the only company awarded a license to grow and process hemp by the Egyptian Government.

The agreement with RYAH enables Black Rose to offer the world's only Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem designed to deliver and control doses of cannabis, while capturing and monetizing valuable data. RYAH's unique technology includes the RYAH MDTM platform enabling doctors to remotely monitor and guide their patients using the RYAH Smart InhalerTM.

The inhaler is certified as a Class II medical device by Health Canada, and internationally by MDSAP, ISO 13485. Users control vaping temperatures and inhalation amounts using the RYAH HealthTM mobile app, available from Apple and Google. Specific THC and CBD doses are estimated based on strain research and the session data.

Mr. Maged Barbara, Black Rose's founder and CEO highlights "We will initially market and distribute RYAH solutions to Veteran patients in Canada, a substantial market looking for innovative treatments of post-traumatic stress and pain. Last year alone, Veterans Affairs Canada spent over $150 million on CBD/THC for veterans under various reimbursement programs including Medavie Blue Cross."

Dr. Tharshani Nishanthan, Chief Regulatory Officer at Black Rose Organics, states "RYAH is the ideal platform to provide services for patients. The app-enabled dosage control and data collection means their physicians can monitor their real-time usage, further recommend dosing regimens, adjusting to their requirements and outcomes. Patients will be reassured that they are receiving the optimal treatments."

Dr. Vu Kiet Tran, Chief Medical Officer, is delighted to be able to access device that captures accurate patient data to help improve patient journey. The app-enabled capturing software will allow clinicians to better treat patients on medical cannabis. This is exciting for all patients.

Dr. Dave Richards, RYAH Group CEO commented "We are delighted to have Black Rose Organics as a key distribution partner, initially focused on providing Veterans in Canada with a truly personalized digital health solution."

ABOUT BLACK ROSE ORGANICS INC.

Black Rose Organics Canada Inc. was established in 2017 by Maged Barbara. Our team has many years of hands-on experience and we have learned that the little things you do to ensure plants are properly nurtured and cared for produce BIG results. We're a group of cannabis enthusiasts who are passionate about growing the highest quality strains utilizing sophisticated organic cultivation methods. Simply put, we're not trying to be the biggest, we're trying to be the best. Visit us at https://blackroseorganics.com.

ABOUT RYAH GROUP INC.

RYAH is a global Big Data and cannabis and other nutraceutical delivery technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other substances administered through its IoT-connected devices including the world's only Smart InhalerTM and Smart PatchTM. Visit us at https://ryah.com.

AI: Artificial Intelligence

IoT: Internet of Things.

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Dr. David R. Richards, CEO, RYAH Group: [email protected] +1.703.453.7170; Maged Barbara, CEO Black Rose Organics: [email protected] +1.289.350.1272