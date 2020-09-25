Rx Drug Mart Named Fastest Growing Company in Canada by The Globe and Mail

Leading operator of independent pharmacies celebrates 3-year revenue growth of 13,940%

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Rx Drug Mart Inc. is proud to announce that it has been named the fastest growing company in The Globe and Mail's 2020 second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Rx Drug Mart is a leading Canadian operator of independent pharmacies from coast-to-coast with over 96 pharmacies serving patients and customers in seven provinces and one territory. The company operates primarily in smaller communities, medical clinics and hospital locations, providing Canadians with much needed access to essential medications, health care services, and related goods.

Chris Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Rx Drug Mart said, "Our team is incredibly grateful to see their hard work recognized in this prestigious ranking by the Globe and Mail. It's thanks to our 1,600-strong pharmacy staff's commitment to serving our loyal customers and patients with consistently high quality of care that we have been able to achieve this accelerated growth. I could not be prouder of our pharmacy teams during these unprecedented times and am humbled by the difference they are making to the health and well-being of Canadians. I would like to express my gratitude to our staff, customers and patients for their continued support and loyalty".

He continued, "As one of the only national, fully integrated independent pharmacy networks in Canada, Rx Drug Mart's experienced team and proven business model has enabled the company to seamlessly acquire stores anywhere in the country. We are continuing this strong growth trajectory as we unite more and more pharmacies to become the leading community pharmacy network in Canada."

Rx Drug Mart rapidly integrates pharmacies into its network while simultaneously working in close partnership with pharmacy owners, staff, and communities to maximize growth opportunities and preserve the legacy of care their patients and customers have come to expect.

Stuart M. Elman, Chairman of Rx Drug Mart and Managing Partner of Persistence Capital Partners, added, "As a firm that focuses exclusively on investing in Canadian healthcare businesses, Persistence Capital is thrilled to recognize Rx Drug Mart's growth, which drove this outstanding achievement. COVID-19 has reinforced the essential role that community pharmacy plays in the lives of Canadians, and we're honoured to support Rx Drug Mart as they take this incredible company from strength to strength, serving Canadians all over the country."

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time but are especially relevant in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking and the full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About Rx Drug Mart

Rx Drug Mart Inc. is one of Canada's largest, and fastest growing independent pharmacy networks. With more than 96 pharmacies across the country, Rx Drug Mart focuses on putting patients first.

With a management team that has more than 100 years of combined Canadian retail and pharmacy experience, Rx Drug Mart enables pharmacists, technicians, and communities to thrive while benefitting from the company's growing national network.

Founded in 2015, Rx Drug Mart continues to expand its national network through acquisition of community-based pharmacies and opening of new pharmacies. Rx Drug Mart is a leading provider of health care services in smaller communities with pharmacies in seven provinces and one territory.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

