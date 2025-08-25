A proud Montreal-born brand, RW&CO has always drawn inspiration from homegrown creativity. For Fall 2025, that comes to life through a cast of six emerging Canadian musicians who interpret the collection through their own lens: Alicia Moffet, Owen Riegling, Preston Pablo, Kalsey Kulyk, Geoffroy, and Sofia Camara. Their style, like their sound, is personal, dynamic, and distinctly their own.

"As a Canadian brand, we've always designed with intention, so people can show up with confidence in pieces that feel true to them," says Margaret Thouez, General Manager at RW&CO. "This campaign is a celebration of individuality. We worked with artists who bring real presence, perspective, and personal style that mirrors the spirit of our customer."

Fall Style, Remastered

Shot in a mix of natural and urban backdrops, the campaign captures each artist styled in key pieces from the Fall 2025 collection, from statement suiting and 100% Merino knits to refined denim, shirting, and outerwear. The collection itself is designed for versatility: made to move with real life, from morning meetings to late-night sets.

The Style Tracklist

Each artist brought their own rhythm to the campaign:

Alicia Moffet , platinum-selling pop artist and breakout star of La Voix , brings bold polish in a red power suit and sharp black blazer.

, platinum-selling pop artist and breakout star of , brings bold polish in a red power suit and sharp black blazer. Preston Pablo , 2023 JUNO Breakthrough Artist of the Year, moves with ease in tonal layers, including a sweater vest layered over an oversized tee.

, 2023 JUNO Breakthrough Artist of the Year, moves with ease in tonal layers, including a sweater vest layered over an oversized tee. Sofia Camara , whose viral tracks have earned her 44M+ streams, leans into crisp, structured femininity.

, whose viral tracks have earned her 44M+ streams, leans into crisp, structured femininity. Geoffroy , a JUNO nominee and Polaris Prize long-lister, brings intentional simplicity in monochrome tailoring.

, a JUNO nominee and Polaris Prize long-lister, brings intentional simplicity in monochrome tailoring. Owen Riegling , 2022 Boots & Hearts Emerging Artist winner, puts a modern spin on country style in a cotton-cashmere overshirt — a versatile layering piece perfect for transitional weather.

, 2022 Boots & Hearts Emerging Artist winner, puts a modern spin on country style in a cotton-cashmere overshirt — a versatile layering piece perfect for transitional weather. Kalsey Kulyk , CCMA Discovery Award winner and cancer survivor, wears soft-structured suiting that matches her quiet strength.

Beginning August 25, RW&CO stores will exclusively play a Canadian music playlist featuring each artist, turning retail spaces into immersive brand experiences. A companion digital rollout will offer behind-the-scenes content and curated style edits across web and social.

With Canadian Voices, Individual Style, RW&CO continues to give the consumer modern Canadian fashion, placing creativity, confidence, and personal expression at the heart of everything it does.

About RW&CO, a brand of Reitmans (Canada) Limited.

RW&CO is a work-from-anywhere fashion brand for style-savvy men and women. Prioritizing fit, fabric quality and versatility, RW&CO builds collections that help customers look put together anywhere, whether they are working from home or at the office. The brand is available in over 84 stores across Canada and online at rw-co.com.

