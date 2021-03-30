RVing and camping ranked as the safest travel options in Canada for 2021

Being outdoors with self-contained accommodations;

The ability to avoid crowds and maintain social distancing;

No need to quarantine during or after your trip.

"Our survey results show that Canadians consider RVing and Camping up to three times safer than other types of accommodations such as staying in a hotel. We are also seeing that roughly 70% of Canadians consider camping in an RV of little to no risk compared with 28% who feel the same way about flying on a plane to a destination," said David Coletto, CEO of polling firm Abacus Data.

Additional survey insights include:

Compared with typical summer vacations, the likelihood to take a road trip this summer is up 5 percentage points, while intent to fly, stay at a hotel, go on a cruise, or even stay at friends or family residences are down.

More Canadians feel that camping is a non-risky travel activity than did around the same time in 2020.

"When the pandemic hit in 2020, Canadians turned to road trips, camping, and RVing as a safe alternative to the traditional flights and hotels. When families discovered how safe and convenient it was to explore the great outdoors in an RV, word got around," said RVezy co-founder Michael McNaught. "While safety concerns have pushed a lot of Canadians to discover RVing for the first time, it's the lasting memories that bring them back year after year."

About RVezy

RVezy is North America's most trusted RV rental marketplace, providing outdoor enthusiasts with a safe and affordable way to rent unique and authentic RVs from private owners. As an owner-first platform, RVezy has empowered thousands of RV entrepreneurs to share their passion and earn additional income when their RVs are not in use. With comprehensive insurance coverage, 24/7 roadside assistance, an easy-to-use app, and best-in-class support, RVezy is the easiest and most secure way to rent an RV.

