BLAINVILLE, QC, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Médunik Canada, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of Canadians with rare diseases, is extremely pleased to announce that its new orphan disease product Ruzurgi® (amifampridine) is now commercially available to Canadian patients.

"Considering that many patients are already under treatment with Ruzurgi® (previously known as 3,4-DAP or amifampridine) due to the federal Special Access Program (SAP), Médunik Canada has plans in place to ensure a smooth transition towards a dedicated Patient Support Program (PSP) to avoid any treatment interruptions," affirmed Dany Hallé, Vice-President, Commercial Affairs of Médunik Canada.

Médunik Canada has retained the services of Innomar, a leading specialty pharmaceutical service and patient support program provider, for the distribution of Ruzurgi® and management of its UnikAccess Patient Support Program. Upon registering into this UnikAccess PSP, patients will receive guidance from specialized representatives to ensure sustained and continuous supply of Ruzurgi® both from a distribution and financial assistance perspective.

"We are proud to bring to Canadians this new option to treat this rare and debilitating disease," said Éric Gervais, Executive Vice-President of Médunik Canada. "Partnering with Innomar to present such a complete Patient Support Program is another way for us to say to impacted patients that we are here for them."

To register to Médunik Canada's UnikAccess Patient Support Program, it is imperative that physicians contact Innomar at 1 855 756-7660 or by email at [email protected]. The UnikAccess Program Patient enrollment form can be downloaded at medunikcanada.com

ABOUT RUZURGI®

Ruzurgi® (amifampridine), indicated for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in patients 6 years of age or older is an oral potassium channel inhibitor designed to prolong signals released from nerves to allow greater stimulation of muscle. Developed by Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co., the drug known as 3,4-DAP received FDA (Food and Drug Administration) market authorization in the United States in May 2019 for the treatment of LEMS in patients 6 to less than 17 years of age. To bring the drug to Canadian patients, Jacobus partnered with Médunik Canada, which received market authorization from Health Canada for the drug under the brand name Ruzurgi® in August 2020.

ABOUT LAMBERT-EATON MYASTHENIC SYNDROME (LEMS)

LEMS, a debilitating neuromuscular syndrome, is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the neuromuscular junction, interfering with the ability of nerve cells to send signals to muscle cells. LEMS generally affects the extremities, causing muscle weakness, especially in the legs and hips, which can ultimately lead to difficulty walking. Weakness in the eye muscles and those involved in talking, swallowing and chewing may also occur. LEMS may be associated with small-cell lung cancer, where its onset precedes or coincides with the cancer diagnosis. While the prevalence of LEMS in children is not known, the disease is estimated to affect 3-4 of every 1 million individuals worldwide and can occur at any age.



ABOUT MÉDUNIK CANADA

Médunik Canada's vision is to improve the health and quality of life of Canadians living with rare diseases. Founded in December 2009, the company's mission is to make orphan drugs available to Canadians by partnering with international companies interested in making their products available to Canadian patients. For more information, please visit www.medunikcanada.com .

ABOUT JACOBUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO.

Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co. is a privately owned, family-run pharmaceutical company based in Princeton, New Jersey, United States. Since its founding in 1977, Jacobus' mission has been to improve the lives of patients by providing affordable treatments for unmet medical needs. Jacobus has supported the worldwide LEMS community for more than 20 years by providing Ruzurgi® through compassionate distribution programs. In that time, the company has committed considerable resources to ensure that patients with LEMS had access to Ruzurgi® to treat this ultra-rare disease. In May 2019, Ruzurgi® received regulatory approval in the United States for the treatment of LEMS in patients 6 to less than 17 years of age. Jacobus is dedicated to helping as many patients living with LEMS as possible.

SOURCE Médunik Canada

For further information: Dominique Touchette, Manager, Communications, [email protected], (450) 433-7734

