Russell Reynolds Associates Elects Three New Members to Its 2019 Executive Committee

"We are pleased to welcome Margot, Justus and Sachin to our Executive Committee this year," said Clarke Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Russell Reynolds Associates. "These three experts are incredible ambassadors for the firm in the way that they embody our core values of being client focused, inclusive, forward thinking and passionate. I am certain that they will provide valuable guidance in continuing to shape our strategy and culture."

The firm's Executive Committee consists of nine consultants elected by their peers to help supervise the policies of the firm. Three new members are elected annually to serve a three-year term. The Executive Committee sets the direction of the firm's policies. In addition, employee promotions and business performance fall under the Executive Committee's purview.

Russell Reynolds Associates' 2019 Executive Committee is composed of the following consultants:

Margot McShane

Justus O'Brien

Sachin Rajan

Justin Cerilli

Nada Usina

Ulrike Wieduwilt

Florence Ferraton

Nils Hopmann

James Roome

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients solve their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact: Vijaya Singh

Russell Reynolds Associates

212-351-1987

vijaya.singh@russellreynolds.com

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates

