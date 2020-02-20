Russell Reynolds Associates Adds New Leadership And Expands Team In Canada

"We have been advising Canadian clients on talent and leadership issues for many years," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "As demand for our services continues to grow across industries in Canada and beyond, we are continuously building on our reputation as a leading advisor to boards, CEOs and the C-Suite by further expanding and strengthening our team."

Dr. Pascal Bécotte leads the firm's Canadian operations and advises clients across the globe on their overall talent strategy, particularly with respect to leadership assessment, succession planning and the recruitment of directors, CEOs and other senior executives. A key member of the Healthcare team, Bécotte is a global expert in the Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology functions. Splitting his time between the Toronto and New York offices, Bécotte has more than 18 years of executive search experience.

Jean-Philippe (JP) Daoust has joined the firm as a Consultant in the Technology, Industrial, and Energy and Natural Resources Practices. Based in Montreal, Daoust joins us from Deloitte, where he was a senior leader in the Technology Strategy and Transformation Practice, helping cross-sector clients design and deliver large and complex business and technology transformation initiatives. Earlier, he was with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for 13 years, structuring and delivering major global outsourcing programs.

Michelle Lalonde has rejoined the firm as a Consultant in the Consumer Practice, where she specializes in recruiting commercial leaders within the consumer packaged goods industry. Previously, Lalonde spent five years with the firm in Toronto, where she most recently led our knowledge efforts for our CEO & Board Advisory Practice (now Board & CEO Advisory Partners function). Prior to rejoining the firm, she worked as a Management Consultant at A.T. Kearney in their Consumer Industries and Retail Practice and began her career as an Environmental Engineer at Golder Associates before moving into e‑commerce at eBay Canada.

Kevin Graham has joined the firm as a Consultant in the Industrial and Energy and Natural Resources Practices, focusing on CEO and board work in the metals and mining, agricultural, and energy industries. Based in Toronto, Graham joins us from $30B agricultural producer Nutrien, where he was Executive Vice President and President of Sales. Previously, he was Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Vale. He began his career in process engineering at Hatch and spent three years with McKinsey & Co.

Mark Perkins has joined the firm in the Industrial and Energy and Natural Resources Practices. Based in Calgary, Perkins focuses on recruiting senior and C-suite-level positions for a broad range of both public and private clients across the global energy space. In addition to his industrial and natural resources experience, he has worked on numerous assignments in the agribusiness, utilities and private equity industries.

