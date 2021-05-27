Russell Investments Virtually Opens The Market

Celebrating its 85 th anniversary of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve the financial security of its clients globally. The firm is the world's fifth-largest investment adviser, with CA$3.4 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 6/30/2020) and CA$410.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) for clients in 32 countries. Established in 1985, Russell Investments Canada Limited has its head office in Toronto. For more information visit: https://russellinvestments.com/ca .

Date: Thursday May 27, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

