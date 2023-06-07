RUSORO MINING LTD. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL WARRANT ISSUANCE

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Rusoro Mining Ltd. (TSXV: RML) (the "Company" or "Rusoro") Further to the Company's news release of April 4, 2023 announcing the closing of a non-brokered private placement of unsecured, non-interest bearing, promissory notes (the "Notes") for an aggregate consideration of US$2,055,000, the Company has issued an additional 3,132,500 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to the Note subscribers entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 3,132,500 common shares at a price of US$0.10 per common share on or before April 4, 2028. If the Notes are repaid at any time during the term of the Warrants, the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to a date that is thirty days from the date of repayment. Common Shares acquired on exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on October 8, 2023.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Andre Agapov"

Andre Agapov, President & CEO

