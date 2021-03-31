Rusoro Mining Announces the French Supreme Court Reinstates Arbitral Award for approximately US$1.58 billion

Trading symbol (TSX-V): RML

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Rusoro Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rusoro") announced this morning that the French Supreme Court, the Cour de Cassation, overturned the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal which had annulled part of the damages portion of the arbitral award previously rendered in favour of the Company. Mr. Andre Agapov, CEO of Rusoro, noted that this decision reinstates the arbitral award in full and will allow the Company to continue to vigorously pursue recognition and enforcement of the award, the value of which is currently approximately US$1.58 billion (representing the original award amount of US$967.77 million plus approximately US$612.23 of interest as calculated by the Company). Please refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2016 and the Company's latest financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2020 for further information. Rusoro intends to pursue all available options to collect on the reinstated award or otherwise obtain fair compensation for the unlawful expropriation of its investments in Venezuela.

