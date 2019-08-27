Rural communities in northern Ontario will benefit from faster Internet

Dubreuilville, Brunswick House First Nation and Red Rock Indian Band to get new or enhanced Internet access thanks to Government of Canada investment

OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians understand the importance of building communities. They have always invested in ways to better connect with each other—from the St. Lawrence Seaway to the national railroad system to the Trans-Canada Highway. Those investments now need to reflect the increasingly digital world.

That is why the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, today announced funding of over $2 million to bring new or improved high-speed Internet access and capacity to Dubreuilville, Brunswick House First Nation and Red Rock Indian Band.

This investment will help residents connect with family and friends, do business online, participate in distance education and take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the digital age.

Connect to Innovate is investing in building the digital backbone of high-speed Internet networks. Backbone networks are the digital highways that move data in and out of communities. These highways carry large amounts of data that are essential for schools, hospitals, libraries and businesses to function in a digital world.

The high-speed Internet funding announced today builds on numerous steps the Government of Canada has taken to improve Internet access for Canadians. High-Speed Access for All: Canada's Connectivity Strategy is the Government's plan to ensure that, over time, all Canadians will have access to affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. It also commits to improving mobile wireless coverage where Canadians live and work, as well as along major highways and roads.

"Connecting people and places is key to providing opportunities for all Canadians. Improving local roads and bridges and providing northern Ontarians with Internet connectivity will support the long-term success and prosperity of these communities."

– The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Of the just over $2 million investment in high-speed Internet announced today:

will come from . In Budget 2019, the Government proposed historic investments of up to $6 billion for high-speed connectivity and committed to topping up Connect to Innovate as part of this funding.

for high-speed connectivity and committed to topping up Connect to Innovate as part of this funding. Through Connect to Innovate, the Government is extending high-speed Internet service to over 900 rural and remote communities, of which 190 are Indigenous. Connect to Innovate projects have the potential to impact up to 380,000 households. Announcements on further investments will be forthcoming.

In partnership with the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), the Government of Canada has launched a quick and easy Internet speed test. This test will provide CIRA and the Government with the data needed to expand high-speed networks to rural, remote, northern and underserved communities across Canada.

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada outlines ways to maximize federal investments to improve the quality and resiliency of community infrastructure, create good jobs, support trade and investment, strengthen skills, and welcome newcomers in rural communities.

outlines ways to maximize federal investments to improve the quality and resiliency of community infrastructure, create good jobs, support trade and investment, strengthen skills, and welcome newcomers in rural communities. Through the $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, Canada's rural and northern communities are benefiting from the renewal of public infrastructure, which includes investments in roads, bridges and highways; water treatment systems; cleaner, more affordable sources of electricity; stormwater systems; and natural barriers that reduce the risk of flooding brought on by extreme weather events.

