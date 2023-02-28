SHEET HARBOUR, NS, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Kent Smith, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Eastern Shore, and Cathy Deagle Gammon, Member of the Board of Directors of MusGo Rider Valley-Sheet Harbour Cooperative Ltd., announced joint funding of $103,625 to purchase a wheelchair accessible vehicle to service the communities of East Ship Harbour to Ecum Secum and the Musquodoboit Valley region.

This funding will help MusGo Rider Valley-Sheet Harbour Cooperative Ltd., a community transportation organization which provides transportation services to the rural communities along Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore and in the Musquodoboit Valley, meet the increasing demand for door-to-door public transit service in these areas.

This investment will offer residents with mobility challenges transportation options that will enable them to access necessities like work, school and medical appointments, as well as do their day-to-day activities. Accessible and lower emission public transit options will enhance the quality of life for all residents and provide many users with greater independence and a sense of freedom.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Nova Scotians rely on public transportation so they can get to work, schedule appointments and socialize with their friends and family. Dependable, accessible and reliable transportation is essential for making our communities stronger and more inclusive, and this investment will help rural residents in Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore and in the Musquodoboit Valley live fuller and freer lives on a daily basis."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Reliable and accessible transportation is something everyone should be able to count on. From going to work, visiting friends, going shopping or doing so many of the things we do every day, mobility matters. Community transportation organizations like MusGo Rider Cooperative provide a vital service, and I am proud to be able to support their expansion to help even more people get where they need to go."

Kent Smith, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Eastern Shore, on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works

"I would like to thank the Federal and Provincial Governments for supporting MusGo Rider's plans to expand rural public transportation for the residents of Sheet Harbour and Musquodoboit Valley and surrounding communities."

Jessie Greenough, Executive Director, MusGo Rider Valley-Sheet Harbour Cooperative Ltd.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing $82,900 in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $20,725 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing . The project is contingent on the completion of a contribution agreement.

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The RTSF will provide $250 million over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. A minimum of 10% of the total Rural Transit Solution Fund's $250-million funding envelope will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

funding envelope will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. In February 2021 , the Prime Minister announced nearly $15 billion in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-27.

, the Prime Minister announced nearly in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent annually to begin in 2026-27. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.htmlh

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: please contact: Jean-Sebastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Toby Koffman, Communications Director, Province of Nova Scotia, 902-483-847, [email protected]; Jessie Greenough, Executive Director, MusGo Rider Valley-Sheet Harbour Cooperative Ltd, [email protected]