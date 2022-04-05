RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. TO PARTICIPATE AT SCOTIABANK CAPP CONFERENCE
Apr 05, 2022, 07:45 ET
CALGARY, AB, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite" or the "Company"), a pure play Clearwater oil exploration and development company, announced today, that the Company is scheduled to attend one-on-one investor meetings at the Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 and an updated investor presentation has been posted to Rubellite's website.
Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and free funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing ESG excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For further information: For additional information please contact: Rubellite Energy Inc., Suite 3200, 605 - 5 Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H5, Telephone: 403 269-4400 Fax: 403 269-4444 Email: [email protected]; Susan L. Riddell Rose, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ryan A. Shay, Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
