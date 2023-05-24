RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 6, 2023, were elected as directors of Rubellite. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Rubellite:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose

40,152,533

99.843

63,176

0.157 Holly A. Benson

40,186,933

99.928

28,776

0.072 Tamara L. MacDonald

38,675,233

96.169

1,540,476

3.831 Ryan A. Shay

38,675,516

96.170

1,540,193

3.830 Bruce C. Shultz

40,187,816

99.931

27,893

0.069



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About Rubellite

Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

