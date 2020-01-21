RTS expands New York State's zero-emission mobility with Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses from New Flyer

ST. CLOUD, MN, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced a new contract with the Regional Transit Service, Inc. ("RTS") in Rochester, New York for 10 forty-foot, zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty transit buses, with an option to purchase up to 20 additional buses over the five year term of the contract.

The buses will help RTS achieve its vision of being the innovative mobility choice, while providing a more customer focused transit experience. With no tailpipe emissions, the Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses will commence a more efficient chapter of mobility for the greater Rochester area.

"As a longstanding partner to RTS, New Flyer looks forward to evolving zero-emission mobility and improving public transit in the greater Rochester area," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "With the most electric buses on the road in America, New Flyer will leverage deep experience in zero-emission buses, infrastructure, and technology to help RTS eliminate emissions and improve the transit experience."

Since 1999, New Flyer has delivered over 240 heavy-duty transit buses to RTS in addition to coaches delivered by Motor Coach Industries, another NFI subsidiary. There are currently more than 1,500 New Flyer buses in-service in New York State, and this order represents the third zero-emission bus program in New York to add battery-electric buses from New Flyer.

RTS is a regional transportation authority established by New York State, serving Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. It provides nearly 16 million trips per year and has been recognized as one of the best-run transit systems in the nation.

New Flyer has more than 50 years of experience in manufacturing zero-emission buses. In 2018, New Flyer became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) to support industry charging standards for all electric vehicles, became the first licensee outside the Volvo Group to join OppCharge in North America, signed CALSTART's Global Commercial Drive to Zero, and signed the Transportation Electrification Accord focused on driving an equitable and prosperous future for electrified transportation.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE New Flyer of America Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Lindy Norris, P: 320.406.3386, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Stephen King, P: 204.224.6382, [email protected]