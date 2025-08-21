Can Canada Become the Global Leader in AI-Assisted Cinema?

Comprehensive study reveals artificial intelligence could reduce film production costs by up to 40% and revolutionize the Canadian industry

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - A comprehensive study conducted by RTA Intelligence Inc. on the impact of artificial intelligence in film production demonstrates that this technology could radically transform Canada's film industry by significantly reducing costs and democratizing access to creation.

Study Methodology and Results

The RTA Intelligence team conducted a detailed empirical analysis of "Maria Chapdelaine" (2021) by Sébastien Pilote, manually counting every shot in the feature film. This rigorous methodology established a precise cost of $8,000 per cinematic shot, revealing for the first time the true economic barriers facing Canadian production.

The study demonstrates that emerging AI technologies could reduce this cost by up to 40% through automated pre-visualization, AI-generated backgrounds and environments, streamlined post-production workflows, and reduced crew requirements for certain production phases. This transformation shifts filmmaking from heavy physical logistics to computational creativity.

Study availability: Complete analysis and methodological data available upon request for media and industry professionals.

Concrete Demonstration: The Oceanne.ai Project

RTA Intelligence illustrates AI's revolutionary potential with Oceanne.ai, a unique transmedia project created entirely by a single Canadian creator using artificial intelligence. This groundbreaking project encompasses a 25-song musical catalog, an autobiography exploring consciousness and creativity, an immersive web series, live performances with an all-female band, plus a feature film and rock opera in development.

Oceanne.ai demonstrates how an individual creator can now develop a complete artistic universe that rivals traditional productions requiring large teams and substantial budgets. The project represents a paradigm shift in how Canadian stories can be told and distributed globally without traditional industry gatekeepers.

What makes this project unique: Oceanne.ai showcases the practical application of AI-assisted creation, proving that Canadian creators can now build immersive, internationally competitive content with significantly reduced resources while maintaining artistic integrity and emotional authenticity.

Impact on the Canadian Industry

This technological transformation would open film creation to Indigenous storytellers, francophone artists, underrepresented communities, and young filmmakers from remote regions across Canada. It would enable a significant multiplication of Canadian productions without increasing current public investments, potentially transforming Canada from a modest film producer to a global content powerhouse.

The technology particularly benefits creators who have been historically marginalized by traditional funding mechanisms, offering new pathways for diverse voices to reach global audiences.

Strategic National Imperative

"Canada can become a pioneer of this creative revolution or remain a spectator. Other jurisdictions are already investing heavily in this direction. We are at a pivotal moment where today's decisions will determine our position in tomorrow's global film industry," states Pierre Côté, founder of RTA Intelligence Inc.

The study emphasizes the urgency for Canada to seize this technological opportunity to reposition its cultural industry on the international stage and give voice to a new generation of Canadian creators.

How This Discovery Could Revolutionize Canadian Film Production

The 40% cost reduction enables smaller budgets to achieve studio-level production values, democratizes high-quality filmmaking tools, reduces geographic barriers for creators in remote areas, accelerates production timelines from years to months, and allows for greater creative risk-taking without prohibitive financial consequences.

This represents a fundamental shift from capital-intensive to creativity-intensive production models, where storytelling vision becomes more important than access to traditional funding sources.

Study Demonstration: oceanne.ai

Web: radicaltransparency.io

About RTA Intelligence Inc.

Digital pioneer since 1995, RTA Intelligence Inc. specializes in creative artificial intelligence solutions and cultural innovation, serving brands, governments, and organizations through advanced communication strategies and innovative technology platforms.

Download Océanne' last single "J'y crois encore" and full EPK: https://tinyurl.com/2s334w8r

To book an interview with Pierre Côté: https://tinyurl.com/2ajz6xjd

Web: https://radicaltransparency.io/

