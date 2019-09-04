RSM welcomes Virtus Group LLP to RSM Canada Alliance

Virtus Group is the first Western Canada firm to join RSM Canada's growing Alliance program

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - RSM Canada LLP ("RSM") – the leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – welcomes Virtus Group LLP as the newest member firm of the RSM Canada Alliance and the first from Western Canada. As Saskatchewan's largest independently owned accounting firm, Virtus Group becomes the fourth member of the RSM Canada Alliance since it was first announced in December 2018. The RSM Canada Alliance is the premier affiliation of independent accounting firms in Canada – a first-of-its-kind model in the Canadian accounting industry.

As a member of the RSM Canada Alliance, Virtus Group will benefit from the global resources of RSM Canada LLP, while maintaining its independent status. They will gain access to tools, expertise and practice management resources—including technical, marketing and business development, practice management, talent management and career development resources—along with networking opportunities and dedicated client services offered by RSM Canada's vast network.

With offices in Saskatoon, Regina and Estevan, Virtus Group supports Western Canadian entrepreneurs and businesses through professional accounting, tax and business advisory services. Its offerings include audit, outsourced accounting, tax, business valuation and transition planning, litigation support and risk management.

"With the addition of Virtus Group, we are thrilled to bring the power of the RSM Canada Alliance program to Saskatchewan," said Terri Ellis, leader of the RSM Canada Alliance. "Virtus Group has maintained an excellent portfolio as the largest independent accounting firm in Saskatchewan, and now will help expand the RSM Canada Alliance into Western Canada. Like other RSM Canada Alliance members, Virtus Group will benefit from the ability to leverage the RSM global brand and breadth of services, while staying aligned with their independent Canadian roots and culture. In a rapidly changing Canadian business landscape, membership into the RSM Canada Alliance will ensure that they have the tools and resources available to better serve clients and help them achieve their financial goals."

Building the RSM Canada Alliance across Canada is an important part of RSM Canada's overall strategic plan, which includes expanding into key Canadian markets, with both fully integrated RSM Canada offices in major metropolitan areas and a robust alliance of independently owned firms across the country.

About RSM

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in over 116 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

