RS Technologies Inc. Board of Directors Appoints Donald J. Lowry as New Chairman

"We are very fortunate to have attracted someone with Don's North American utility industry background and capital markets experience," stated David Werklund. "Don brings a seasoned perspective to our discussions and has become an indispensable part of our Board. We look forward to working with Don in his new capacity as Chairman."

"RS is thrilled to benefit from Don's wealth of experience, particularly his focus on ESG matters as it aligns well with RS's composite utility poles that are industry leading in environmental and sustainability performance," said Howard Elliott, President and CEO of RS.

About RS Technologies Inc. (RS)

RS designs and manufactures the world's highest-performing composite utility poles that are safer, more reliable and longer-lasting than wood, steel, and concrete poles. RS poles are used in transmission (up to 345kV), distribution and communication applications, are environmentally friendly and consistently deliver the lowest total installed and lifecycle cost solution of any pole on the market. More information on RS and its poles is available at RSpoles.com.

SOURCE RS Technologies Inc.

For further information: RS Technologies Inc., Joel Tennison, VP & General Counsel, Email: [email protected], Phone: 403-219-8000, RSpoles.com

