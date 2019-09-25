RS Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

TILBURY, ON and CALGARY, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - RS Technologies Inc. ("RS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Don Lowry and Mr. John Higgins, to the Company's Board of Directors. The appointment of these independent directors increases RS's Board of Directors membership to five.

"We are pleased to have both Don and John join our board of directors. The Company is excited to have each of them on the team and looks forward to having them actively apply their extensive utility industry experience and operational expertise to the guidance, governance and growth of RS," said RS Chair David Werklund.

"RS is very fortunate to have Don and John join our board at such an opportune time. Both individuals bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to RS, and we are excited to work with them, on accelerating the growth of the Company," stated RS's President and CEO, Howard Elliott.

Mr. Don Lowry retired in 2013 as president and CEO of EPCOR Utilities Inc. in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He is chair of Capital Power Corporation, a publicly traded company formed when EPCOR spun off its generation business in July 2009, and is a director of Stantec, a major Canadian engineering firm. In 2011, Don was named Alberta Business Person of the Year by Alberta Venture magazine and, in January 2014, was named Alberta Resource Person of the Year for 2014 by the Alberta Chamber of Resources. Mr. Lowry holds a Bachelor of Commerce (honors) and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Manitoba, and he is a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Program and the Banff School of Management. Mr. Lowry obtained his Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D) in January 2016 from the Rotman School of Business. He has more than 30 years of industry experience in the utilities, telecommunications, and power generation sector.

John Higgins serves as President of the Utility Services Group of MasTec, a Fortune 500 infrastructure business and NYSE-listed firm. He is responsible for a US$1 billion business with more than 5,000 employees serving the construction, engineering, and maintenance needs of the electric power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries nationwide. Prior to his current role Mr. Higgins was Senior Vice President of Operations and a Regional President for InfrastruX Group, an $800 Million energy infrastructure business. Mr. Higgins started his career as a lieutenant and platoon leader in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Mr. Higgins' education includes a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration, with distinction, from Harvard Business School.

About RS

RS Technologies Inc. (RS) designs and manufactures the world's highest performing composite utility poles that are safer, more reliable and longer lasting than wood, steel and concrete poles. RS poles are used in transmission (up to 345kV), distribution and communication applications, are environmentally friendly and often deliver the lowest total installed and lifecycle cost solution of any pole on the market. With installations dating back to 2003, RS has over 400 customers in more than 25 countries and is ISO 9001:2015 registered. More information on RS and its poles is available at RSpoles.com.

