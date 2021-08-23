Rritual Superfoods Nominated and Shortlisted for The Global Vegan Awards 2021

The Global Vegan Awards, Hosted by LUXlife, Celebrates Companies Providing the Best Products and Delivering a Positive Impact

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FWB: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) is thrilled to announce that the Company's product line has been nominated on the shortlist for the Global Vegan Awards 2021, hosted by LUXlife.

The Global Vegan Awards 2021, showcase "truly remarkable global businesses and professionals who have brought about positive change through a plant-based lifestyle." The awards are based on "industry excellence, overall performance, client experience/feedback and incredible innovation."

"At this early stage of our development, Rritual Superfoods is really excited to be recognized by LUXlife and shortlisted for the Global Vegan Awards 2021," said Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual CEO and Director. "With a strong reputation and significant platform, this is an opportunity to increase awareness and instill confidence in new and existing markets for the Rritual Superfoods product line."

LUXlife has a circulation of 238,000 professionals globally, spanning over 170 countries, delivering significant reach through its platform for brands to gain awareness amongst its global readership.

About LUX Lifestyle

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication which was founded in 2015 by the publishing company AI Global Media Ltd. Distributed to a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and much more. Within our pages you'll find everything from product news and reviews, to in-depth pieces on trends, features and comment; all designed to inform, entertain and inspire.

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.



*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market



