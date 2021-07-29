Rritual Superfoods Chosen to Participate in Kroger Natural & Organic Innovation Summit

Exclusive Opportunity to Introduce the Rritual Superfoods Difference to Top Buyers

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) is excited to announce that the Company has been chosen to participate in the Kroger Natural & Organic Innovation Summit, a highly exclusive opportunity to meet with top buyers on a direct basis.

"Kroger, the top grocer in the USA, is holding a focused summit on natural & organic products in an effort to bring the best of the best to their customers, and we are thrilled that Rritual has been chosen to participate," said Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual Superfoods CEO and Director. "Our team has done a tremendous job, raising awareness within Kroger to put us in position to meet some 65 influential buyers and establish the Rritual brand as we advance our sales campaign to put our products within arm's reach of every consumer in the country."

The Kroger Co., operates 2,750 grocery retail stores, serving nearly 11 million customers a day across the United States. The Kroger Natural & Organic Innovation Summit is an exclusive event where approximately 65 buyers meet one on one with selected brands, including Rritual Superfoods, and where Rritual's sales team will have the opportunity to share in-depth knowledge on product characteristics and benefits and discuss the growing superfoods category.

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.





*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market





