Royalties Inc. Presenting Bilbao Project at the Discoveries Conference in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI) (OTCID: ROYIF) (Deutsche Boerse: P8T) or ("the Company") announces that the company's Technical Advisor, veteran exploration geologist, Chris Lloyd, will present on the Bilbao Ag-Zn-Pb Skarn Project next week, on August 6, at the Discoveries Mining Conference in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. For details see www.discoveriesconference.com

Chris Lloyd is a consulting geologist based in Guadalajara, Jalisco with more than 35 years of experience in Mexico. Most recently, he led the commissioning of Vizsla Silver's Pánuco project during its discovery phase, before returning to property evaluation and technical due diligence work. As Technical Advisor, he will guide the advancement of the Company's Bilbao silver-lead-zinc skarn property, located in Mexico's prolific Silver Belt. Mr. Lloyd's presentation, titled "The Skarn Deposit Type of Ag-Zn-Pb Bilbao," will provide an overview of the property's geology, historical exploration results, and future exploration targets, summarized below.

Presentation: "The Skarn Deposit Type of Ag-Zn-Pb Bilbao"

The 1,407-hectare Bilbao silver-lead-zinc skarn property sits within Mexico's Silver Belt, approximately 50 km east of the world-class silver district of Zacatecas and 20 km northwest of the San Nicolás volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposit -- a joint venture between Agnico Eagle and Teck. San Nicolás hosts proven and probable mineral reserves of 52.6 million tonnes grading 1.12% copper, 1.48% zinc, 0.40 g/t gold, and 22 g/t silver, with the joint venture partners currently advancing permitting, environmental work, and an updated feasibility study.

Bilbao is situated within the Pánfilo Natera Mining District, occupying the southwestern portion of the north-south Tertiary granitic batholith La Blanca. The batholith -- composed primarily of monzonite and granodiorite -- intrudes Jurassic and Cretaceous sedimentary rocks, including massive, marbled Jurassic limestones and Cretaceous limestones of medium to thin stratification. The currently operating San José silver mine lies approximately 4 km northeast of Bilbao, near the batholith's central zone, with additional skarn deposits distributed around its periphery.

Mineralization at Bilbao occurs as skarn and replacement bodies within favorable limestone and andesitic rock horizons, near the contact between the Chilitos Formation and the La Blanca granodiorite intrusion. The strongest mineralization develops along this contact and within three limestone strata, or "mantles." The property also hosts several epithermal quartz veins, including the former El Cabezón mine, located 1.5 km south of Bilbao's skarn resource. These veins are interpreted as part of the broader San José silver system, which reports grades of approximately 200 g/t silver.

Historical Exploration and Resource Estimates

Bilbao saw brief exploitation during World War II. Modern exploration resumed between 2006 and 2013, when Xtierra Inc. -- now Royalties Inc. -- completed 27,609 metres of drilling across 105 holes. Notable intercepts included 6 metres grading 847 g/t silver in hole X26 and 0.7 metres grading 2,047 g/t silver in hole X75.

This drilling campaign, together with corresponding metallurgical studies, supported a 2014 preliminary economic assessment prepared by Runge Pincock Minarco (RPM). The study estimated a sulfide resource of 5.7 million tonnes grading 6.88% zinc equivalent, comprising 2.03% zinc, 1.40% lead, 69 g/t silver, and 0.17% copper. RPM also estimated 3.8 million tonnes of oxidized material and 1.0 million tonnes of mixed material in the indicated and inferred categories, with comparable grades.

The proposed mining plan for the sulfide zone envisaged production of 2,000 tonnes per day (approx.. 720,000 tonnes per year) over an estimated mine life of eight years, with projected annual production of 16,913 dry tons of silver-rich lead concentrate and 26,966 dry tons of zinc concentrate -- containing approx. 20 million pounds of zinc, 17 million pounds of lead, and one million ounces of silver.

Significant Exploration Upside Remains

Historic drilling at Bilbao focused primarily on defining a certified resource within known skarn mineralization and rarely tested beyond the resource boundaries. As a result, the deposit remains open and largely unexplored to the west and at depth, along the southerly dip. Historical soil sampling identified two extensive multi-element geochemical anomalies of comparable size: one coinciding with the known Bilbao deposit, and a second located approximately 1 km to the south that has never been tested by drilling. Similarly, the property's epithermal vein systems have been evaluated with only two drill holes to date. Future exploration work will target these largely untested opportunities, which the Company believes represent significant potential to expand the known mineral endowment at Bilbao.

About Royalties Inc.

Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds a court confirmed claim (twice) to a 2% royalty established in 2002 on five mining concessions called the 'Portree claims', a portion of which is on the Mala Noche Footwall Zone, the main source of production at the Cozamin mine where Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") has been mining since 2010. It attempted to assign this royalty to themselves without the knowledge, consent or proper payment to MPZ, the rightful owner since 2002.

Royalties Inc. has a 5% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has paid out over $15 million in 78 monthly dividends since 2019 from 31 cash-flowing catalogs with 7,000 songs for a 7.2% annual after tax yield.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of those terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: sufficient capital and financing required in order to fulfill the Company's business plans and strategy may not be obtained as expected; that the Company will not be able to pay future dividends; and other risks related to the Company as disclosed in the documents filed on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.SEDARplus.ca. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release and they are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE Royalties Inc.

Tim Gallagher, CEO & Director, (416) 276-5440; Connor Gallagher, Investor Relations, (647) 921-2206; Andrew Robertson, Director, (416) 317-0137