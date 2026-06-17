Royal LePage Benchmark Becomes First Canadian Brokerage to Offer AI-Powered Concierge Platform to Every Client

Alberta's leading brokerage expands Virtuo partnership to deliver five-star homeownership experience at scale

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal LePage Benchmark announced today it will expand its partnership with Virtuo to offer the full-service Move Concierge platform to every client across all 220+ agents. The expansion makes Royal LePage Benchmark the first brokerage in Canada to offer a comprehensive human led, AI-powered concierge experience brokerage-wide.

Since launching Virtuo in July 2025, Royal LePage Benchmark agents have used the platform to deliver personalized client experiences. Now, every Benchmark client can receive human concierge support, move coordination, and AI-powered guidance from contract to move-in and beyond.

"We saw the impact Virtuo had with home builders and their clients," said Corinne Lyall, Broker and Owner of Royal LePage Benchmark. "Expanding this to the resale side and offering it brokerage-wide means every one of our clients can get the same five-star experience. This is how we support our agents and deliver on our vision of 'Helping You Is What We Do.™'

The Move Concierge platform combines human support with AI automation. Clients save up to 40 hours and $1,000+ during their move. Agents can save hours per deal. Clients who use Virtuo are 95% more likely to recommend their agent.

With Royal LePage Benchmark's clients using the service, the agents now have a consistent way to deliver premium experiences without adding to their workload.

"Royal LePage Benchmark gets what other brokerages miss: agents don't need more productivity tools. They need more clients," said Nate Edwards, Co-Founder of Virtuo. "By making this available brokerage-wide, they're proving that the best way to retain agents is to help them earn referrals and repeat business through premium client experiences. This is the competitive advantage brokerages have been looking for."

The expansion includes human concierge support for move logistics, AI-powered guidance through HomieAI, client surveys for early feedback, and automated stay-in-touch programs to keep relationships warm after closing.

The platform has helped 50,000+ homebuyers navigate one of life's most stressful events.

About Royal LePage Benchmark

Royal LePage Benchmark is a respected, award-winning, family-owned real estate brokerage based in Calgary, Alberta. With a proud history dating back to 1978, the brokerage has served Alberta communities for over 45 years. Led by Corinne Lyall and her Leadership Team, Royal LePage Benchmark is home to over 220 full-time REALTORS® and a robust support team across multiple Alberta locations, including Calgary, Cochrane, Strathmore, Airdrie, and Fort McMurray. The brokerage has been nationally recognized with the Royal LePage Canada Brokerage of the Year (2020), Royal LePage Canada Prairies Brokerage of the Year (2025), and several National Technology, Shelter Foundation, and Recruiter of the Year awards. For more information, visit www.royallepagebenchmark.ca

About Virtuo

Virtuo is the Home Journey Platform for Brokerages, giving every agent a five-star client experience powered by human support, AI automation, and real-time insight. Brokerages use Virtuo to retain agents, reduce operational load, and win more referrals. Clients who use Virtuo are 95% more likely to recommend their agent. Learn more at https://www.virtuo.com/for-brokerages

SOURCE Virtuo Inc.

Brett Halvorson, [email protected]