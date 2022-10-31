Royal House Partners Makes New Investment in SOS Mechanical to Continue Growing Home Services Portfolio in Texas.

DALLAS, TX, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal House Partners ("RHP") a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma welcomes the addition of SOS Mechanical based in Round Rock, Texas, to their family of businesses.

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals, who have spent a considerable amount of time developing a residential and light commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical roll-up strategy.

As a leadership team, we have been busy the last several months acquiring businesses in the Home Services space. The addition of SOS marks our fourth Texas investment in the last 12-months to further expand our HVAC footprint.

SOS' HVAC team consists of experienced and licensed journeymen who have serviced their customers over the last 30+ years.

Allison Hale, General Manager SOS, notes, "I am so excited to take the company my father Steve Osteen has built and usher SOS Mechanical to its next phase while he enjoys retirement. I know we have found the perfect partner with Royal House Partners."

Paul Adams, Chief Growth Officer & Founder of RHP, notes "SOS, in particular Allison Hale, is a natural born leader for our expanded HVAC operations in Texas that brings energy to the platform."

Darwin Tanksley, Regional Vice President Texas, notes, "Steve has built a wonderful organization that has an impeccable reputation. This acquisition allows Royal House to pick up a very strong local dealer who has proven to be a local staple."

HVAC businesses interested in joining the RHP team should contact Paul Adams [email protected]

For more information about RHP, visit https://www.royalhousepartners.com/home

About CPS Capital:

CPS Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Toronto, founded by owner-operators who look to partner with business owners to realize their growth and transition goals. CPS Capital is focused on North American opportunities to invest in exceptional businesses in growing industries with attractive characteristics. We look to become value-added partners with every business we work with. We bring significant capability, expertise, and capital to provide business owners with an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic buyers.

For more information, please visit us at https://cpscapital.com/

SOURCE Royal House Partners

For further information: Paul S. Adams, Chief Growth Officer, [email protected], (Phone) 561-213-2061