Royal Helium to Receive First Royalty Credit from the Government of Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) ("Royal") is pleased to announce that the Climax/Nazare project has received approval from the Minister of Energy and Resources of the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Petroleum Innovation Incentive ("SPII") program. Under the terms of the approval, Royal can receive up to $4,227,185 in Royalty Tax Credits based on eligible project costs incurred to date at Nazare.

Additional Royalty Tax Credits will be applied for on an ongoing basis for eligible costs associated with expenditures such as the upcoming horizontal wells drilled into Nazare, construction of processing facilities, and all other applicable programs into the future.

Royal anticipates receiving the first credits during the current quarter, with the remainder to come as the project continues to advance. The royalty tax credits are readily transferable and salable within the province. Any transfers and/or sales will be reported in Royal's quarterly financial statements.

Andrew Davidson, President, and CEO comments, "We are extremely pleased with the agility the Saskatchewan government has shown in quickly implementing their new Helium Action Plan and how quickly they have been able to process and approve our first submission. An obvious benefit to Royal now and going forward, this program provides Saskatchewan operators with a significant cost advantage over most jurisdictions in North America. All proceeds received or royalties saved by Royal as a result of this program will be re-invested into the continued expansion of our helium production plans in Saskatchewan".

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land in southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

