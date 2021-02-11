Royal Helium to Production Test 70 Metres at Climax-1 and 68 Metres at Climax-2

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV:RHC) announces that Climax-2 has been successfully drilled to a total depth of 2,611 metres and that it has selected the target completion intervals for both the Climax-1 and Climax-2 helium exploration wells.

Completion and testing of Climax-1 and Climax-2 involves the sequential perforation and production testing of approximately 70 meters of potential helium bearing zones at Climax-1 and approximately 68 meters of potential helium bearing zones at Climax-2, both spanning multiple structural zones.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal comments, "The initial results and interpretation of the well logs at Climax-1 and Climax-2 have shown a number of zones that we will be testing. The programming for the testing phase at Climax is moving ahead quickly now that the zones of interest have been selected but given the significant scope of the test intervals at both Climax-1 and Climax-2, it is anticipated that testing will extend beyond two weeks once underway".

Consistent with Climax-1, the Climax-2 well was drilled into the Precambrian basement at the base of the Deadwood Formation. The Deadwood is a sand and shale sequence that is known to produce helium in Saskatchewan. These first three wells are targeting different parts of the same large structural trap identified on the central portion of the Climax land block.

With Climax-2 reaching total depth on February 9, the Savanna 419 drilling rig will now be mobilizing to the Climax-3 location.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royal's projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

