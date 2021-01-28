Royal Helium Spuds Second Helium Well at Climax

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) reports that the Climax-2 helium exploration well was spudded January 26th with a target depth of 2,600m targeting the Deadwood Formation, a sand and shale sequence that is known to produce helium in Saskatchewan. Climax-2 will be the second of three wells into the large structural closure identified by seismic and aeromagnetics. The Climax-2 well is expected to take 10 to 14 days to drill to TD (total depth) with flow and gas testing to follow.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal comments, "We are pleased how Savanna Drilling was able to successfully drill the first and spud the second of three wells into the large, 30 square kilometer structural closure located in the central portion of the Climax block. Once Climax-2 is drilled to TD, the Savanna drill rig will mobilize to the Climax-3 well location while service equipment is performing flow tests and gas analysis at Climax-1 & 2".

Qualified Person: Stephen P. Halabura P. Geo. the Company's Vice President of Exploration is a Qualified Person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and importantly close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royal's projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

