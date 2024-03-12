Royal Helium Ltd. Announces Issuance of Shares for Services Under a Consulting Agreement

SASKATOON, SK, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT.A) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to issue an aggregate of 380,804 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") subject to receiving final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange").

The Company announces that it proposes to issue 380,804 Common Shares at a deemed issue price of CAD$0.1772 to an arm's length service provider (the "Consultant") to the Company and its affiliates, pursuant to a Shares for Services Agreement dated February 9, 2024 between the Consultant and the Company, subject to TSXV final approval. The Consultant is providing the Company with capital markets analysis pursuant to a six-month services agreement, where there is an option to renew for another six-months. A one-time start-up fee of USD$50,000 shall be paid via the issuance of Common Shares, on a one-time basis upon execution of the services agreement between the Consultant and the Company. As a result, 380,804 Common Shares at a deemed issue price of CAD$0.1772 are being issued for payment of the USD$50,000 one-time start-up fee. Such Common Shares to be issued to the Consultant are at a deemed price per Common Share permitted under applicable Exchange policies. Pursuant to the terms of the services agreement, an advisory fee of USD$25,000 per month is payable via the issuance of Common Shares, payable at the end of each month. The services agreement may be terminated at any time, with 30-days written notice by either party.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is an exploration, production, and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development and production of helium and associated gases. The Company controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore the plant has a low GHG footprint when compared to plants in other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

Andrew Davidson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Royal Helium Ltd.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in news this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including, the Company's intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.

For further information: please contact the Company: Spiro Kletas, VP Investor Relations, 1 (306) 500 9397, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, Business Development, 1(306) 500 9420, [email protected]