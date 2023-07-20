Royal Helium Ltd. Announces Issuance of Shares for Services to David T. Young

SASKATOON, SK, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to issue an aggregate of 303,750 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") to David T. Young, subject to receiving final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange").

The Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.40 to Mr. Young pursuant to a Shares for Services Agreement dated March 20, 2023 between Mr. Young and the Company, subject to TSXV final approval. Mr. Young has provided the Company with capital markets, financial modeling and forecasting services as an independent contractor for the first half of 2023 ended June 30, 2023. Such Common Shares to be issued to Mr. Young are at a deemed price per Common Share permitted under applicable Exchange policies. The Company plans to settle any outstanding fees owed to Mr. Young by issuing Common Shares.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is an exploration, production and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development and production of helium. The Company controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore has a low GHG footprint when compared to other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

Andrew Davidson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: For more information, please contact the Company: Spiro Kletas, VP Investor Relations, 1 (604) 723-0710, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, Business Development, 1(604) 561-2821, [email protected]; Media enquiries: [email protected]