Royal Helium Commences Engineering Study for a Helium Polygeneration Facility in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) is pleased to announce that the engineering and scoping study (the "Study") for a large-scale industrial gas polygeneration facility, located in Saskatchewan, has been initiated by Royal and will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC"). The Study is Royal's first step in determining the economic potential of a large-scale facility for the separation and monetization of the gas streams associated with helium production wells in Saskatchewan.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal states: "In Saskatchewan, helium is coproduced with large flows of other inert gases for which there is a large and established North American and global market. Royal is now reviewing whether there is an opportunity to monetize the complete gas stream. Currently, our economic analysis does not include credits for other potentially commercial gases produced and processed. While the economics of helium production are significant on their own, the impact of the commercialization of other gases could substantially add to net cash flow.".

The results of this initial engineering and economic study are anticipated to be received in December of 2020.

About the Saskatchewan Research Council

The SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization. With more than 290 employees, $91 million in annual revenue and nearly 75 years of experience, SRC provides services and products to its 1,500 clients in 27 countries around the world.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and, importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royals projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

For more information, please contact Andrew Davidson, the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: Andrew Davidson, CEO, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 653-2692, 1 (306) 281-9104, [email protected]