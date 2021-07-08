Royal Helium Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US

SASKATOON, SK, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) announces that the Company's common shares have been approved and have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "RHCCF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RHC".

The OTCQB® Venture Market is operated by the OTC Market Group Inc. in the United States and is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal Helium, states "We view trading on the OTCQB as an important step in the capital development of Royal. We have a large and growing US based following and we wanted to ensure there is sufficient exposure and liquidity for those investors."

Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal Helium is focused on the exploration and development of helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium lands held under a combination of permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium rights holders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and, importantly, existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royal's projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

