Royal Helium Appoints John Styles as Completions and Production Coordinator and Provides Climax Project Update

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Styles, P.Eng., FEC as the Company's Completions and Production Coordinator and Engineering Consultant. Mr. Styles is the co-founder of Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd., which is the lead completions and production consultant for the Nazare reservoir, along with the shallower conventional pools at Climax and Royal's other helium blocks located in SW and SE Saskatchewan.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal comments "Royal is very fortunate to have a person with John's experience working with the Company as we transition from pure exploration into the development and production stage of operations throughout southern Saskatchewan. John's early stage, through to sale successes, in the resource sector of Saskatchewan speak for themselves. John and his Edge team have been central to the Nazare discovery from the earliest stages towards completion and production from this unconventional helium reservoir. The Nazare completions program is the deepest and thickest of its type to ever be performed in Saskatchewan. We look forward to his continued help at the Climax block and many future programs ahead".

John Styles, P.Eng., FEC

John Styles has over 40 years of experience in the resource industry. He has founded, as well as served on the boards of several public companies, including Reece Energy from 2007 through to its acquisition by Penn West in 2009. John is a co-founder and CEO of Invictus Minerals Corporation which was bought out by Potash One (now K+S Canada) in 2008. John is the co-founder and Executive Chair of the board of the Edge group of companies, which includes a Regina-based engineering and geological consulting firm, Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd., an oilfield abandonment and reclamation specialty contractor (Edge Liability Risk Management), and an operating junior oil company with producing assets and staff located across western Canada (Edge LRM Operations Ltd.).

Climax Operational Update

The completions and testing program in the Nazare reservoir is ongoing and proceeding as planned by our technical group lead by Mr. Styles. Field operations experienced delays due to extreme weather conditions between Christmas and New Years in Saskatchewan, and Covid protocol related interruptions in January. The operations crews are now back in the field and are currently lifting frac fluid at Climax-4. Once clear, Royal's completions and engineering teams will review the results of the fracture treatment and begin draw down and build up pressure tests over the coming weeks. Further updates will be provided as the program progresses.

Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land in southwestern and south-east Saskatchewan. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

For further information: Andrew Davidson, President and CEO, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 653-2692, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, VP, Corporate Development, Royal Helium Ltd., (604) 561-2821, [email protected]