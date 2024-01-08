Royal Helium Appoints David Young as President

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT.A) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Young to the position of President. Mr. Young was previously serving in the capacity of Executive Vice President and Head of U.S. Operations.

"We are excited to announce the appointment of David Young as President of Royal" said Royal Helium CEO Andrew Davidson. "David brings more than two decades of experience managing investments, operating businesses, and serving on boards in the resource and infrastructure space, including previous roles at one of the preeminent global investment firms, the Carlyle Group. Since joining Royal, David has played a critical role in the Company's successful transition from a helium exploration business to one of North America's leading vertically integrated helium development and processing companies. I look forward to working with David alongside the rest of Royal's team in continuing to build upon the Company's initial success."

David Young commented on the appointment, "I am excited to continue my work with Royal and grateful for Management's and the Board's confidence to continue working to advance the Company's mission in the capacity as President. Royal has achieved tremendous growth in recent years, having evolved from an exploration company sitting atop over one million acres of core helium geological leasehold to its current state as one of North America's only fully vertically integrated helium development and purification companies. Canada's continued support for the advancement of this green-helium resource development has not only been constructive to Royal's growth, but also the growth of local communities and stakeholders benefitting from industry advancement and job creation. Royal already has the wheels in motion to duplicate its current successes many times over in Canada and will also be poised to react strategically to expansion opportunities on the U.S. side of the border. I am eager to continue my work with the Royal team, and to help lead the Company into its next phase of growth and expansion."

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is an exploration, production, and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development and production of helium and associated gases. The Company controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore has a low GHG footprint when compared to other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

Andrew Davidson

Chief Executive Officer

Royal Helium Ltd.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in news this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including, the Company's intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: please contact the Company: Spiro Kletas, VP Investor Relations, 1 (306) 500-9397, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, Business Development, 1(306) 500-9420, [email protected]