Royal Helium Announces New Listing and Commencement of Trading of Warrants

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, SK, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd., ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for listing the 17,250,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to the Company's previously announced Prospectus Offering which closed on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 and includes the Warrants issued on exercise of the Overallotment Option that occurred concurrently with the Prospectus Offering. The Warrants will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Friday June 18th, 2021, under the symbol "RHC.WT".

The Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.75 per share and will expire on June 8, 2023. The warrants are subject to an accelerated maturity clause of 30 days if the common shares of Royal close at or above $1.25 per share for 10 consecutive business days.

Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and importantly close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royal's projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

For more information, please contact Andrew Davidson, the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: Andrew Davidson, CEO, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 281-9104, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.royalheliumltd.ca/

