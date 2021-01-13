Royal Helium Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) has approved the grant of 4,800,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan effective January 11, 2020. 3,000,000 of the options were granted to Directors and Executive Officers, with the balance being granted to consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.44 per share and, if not exercised, expire January 10, 2026, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and, importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royals projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

For more information, please contact Andrew Davidson, the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company.

For further information: Andrew Davidson, CEO, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 653-2692, 1 (306) 281-9104, [email protected]

