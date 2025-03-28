Royal Gourmet Foods brand Hummus recalled due to undeclared peanut Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Mar 28, 2025, 21:22 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Hummus

Issue:
Food - Allergen - Peanut

Distribution:
Alberta
British Columbia
Possibly other provinces and territories

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries - Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

