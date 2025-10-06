ROYAL CARIBBEAN UNVEILS THE NEW LEGEND OF THE SEAS WITH NEXT-LEVEL FAMILY EXPERIENCES

The Icon Class vacation sets the bar with more dining spots, new entertainment and ways to play in July 2026

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Royal Caribbean is introducing the family time of a lifetime on Legend of the Seas* with more adventure than ever before. The boldest vacation to visit the world's top destinations in Europe and the Southern Caribbean, Legend will deliver a lineup of unrivaled experiences, including thrills and chill, the most dining at sea with 28 options, all-new nightlife and entertainment, and more ways for families and vacationers to make lifelong memories.

October 2025 – Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas is the newest family vacation set to deliver summer 2026 adventures to Europe ahead of its grand Caribbean debut from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2026. Vacationers can go all in on bold experiences like the most dining at sea with 28 options, new entertainment, and more ways to thrill, chill and stay.

In July 2026, vacationers can go all in on the action across Legend's eight neighborhoods, which are destinations in themselves. On deck are new dining experiences transporting guests to the ancient Silk Routes at the immersive Royal Railway – Legend Station or the golden age at the new Hollywoodland Supper Club, headlining entertainment with Broadway hit Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," reimagined family experiences from thrills to new ways to stay and more. Vacationers ready to explore what's in store on Legend can book the highly anticipated vacation on Royal Caribbean's website.

"With Legend of the Seas, we are bringing to life our most legendary vacation yet as we continue to push the boundaries with more of what guests know and love," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. "Those looking to get the most out of their vacation can have it all with Legend's combination of adventure-packed experiences and incredible destinations in Europe and the Caribbean."

From day to night, vacationers on Legend can dive into a variety of experiences, including:

Legendary Flavors

With 28 dining options rounding out the most dining at sea, every type of vacationer can satisfy any craving or discover all-new experiences for every meal.

Royal Railway – Legend Station – The immersive dining spot first introduced on Utopia of the Seas will take diners on Legend to new destinations along the ancient Silk Routes by train, combining entertainment, food and technology. Guests will follow the travels of explorer Marco Polo on a five-course expedition of flavors and history through China, India, Italy and more.

– The immersive dining spot first introduced on will take diners on to new destinations along the ancient Silk Routes by train, combining entertainment, food and technology. Guests will follow the travels of explorer Marco Polo on a five-course expedition of flavors and history through China, India, Italy and more. Hollywoodland Supper Club – Vacationers are in for an evening of glitz and glamour with a new supper club concept inspired by the golden age of Hollywood. Complete with sultry jazz, gourmet bites and cocktails, the multi-course dinner experience takes guests through a journey of cinema from 1910 to the 1950s.

– Vacationers are in for an evening of glitz and glamour with a new supper club concept inspired by the golden age of Hollywood. Complete with sultry jazz, gourmet bites and cocktails, the multi-course dinner experience takes guests through a journey of cinema from 1910 to the 1950s. AquaDome Market – The Icon Class favorite food hall sets the table with a reimagined selection of global cuisines with five new all-day food stands, along with a brand-new juice and smoothie bar serving freshly squeezed refreshments.

– The Icon Class favorite food hall sets the table with a reimagined selection of global cuisines with five new all-day food stands, along with a brand-new juice and smoothie bar serving freshly squeezed refreshments. The all-encompassing dining lineup also includes everything from family experiences at Surfside Eatery and Basecamp in Thrill Island to favorites like premium cuts at Chops Grille, hibachi at Izumi and fresh catches at Hooked Seafood.

Legendary Nights

It's the ultimate night out every night with new entertainment across stage, air, water and ice; live music spots and more than 20 bars and lounges.

Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" ** – Making its golden ticket debut at sea in the Royal Theater, the hit Broadway musical brings the magical world of Willy Wonka to life in a show packed with sweet surprises.

– Making its golden ticket debut at sea in the Royal Theater, the hit Broadway musical brings the magical world of Willy Wonka to life in a show packed with sweet surprises. Deck -defying entertainment – More jaw-dropping sensations take center stage at the AquaDome neighborhood's marquee AquaTheater, featuring high divers, aerialists, robots, and dancers, and at Absolute Zero , the largest ice arena at sea.

– More jaw-dropping sensations take center stage at the AquaDome neighborhood's marquee featuring high divers, aerialists, robots, and dancers, and at , the largest ice arena at sea. Plus, there are over 20 bars, lounges and live music spots to raise a glass at, including Lou's for jazz tunes and more, singalong face-offs at Dueling Pianos, uniquely crafted cocktails at 1400 Lobby Bar, and more.

Legendary Adventures

Adrenaline -amping thrills – Adventure just reached a new level with six waterslides at Category 6 , the largest waterpark at sea; Crown's Edge – part skywalk, part zip line experience 154 feet above the ocean; and more top-deck action with a new spin on mini golf at Lost Dunes , the Adrenaline Peak rock-climbing wall and more.

– Adventure just reached a new level with six waterslides at , the largest waterpark at sea; – part skywalk, part zip line experience 154 feet above the ocean; and more top-deck action with a , the and more. Seven pools and vibes – Vacationers have in store a pool for every mood, including pools for adults at The Hideaway infinity pool and Swim & Tonic swim-up bar; ways to splash for kids and tots at Splashaway Bay and grownups nearby at the Water's Edge pool; the largest pool at sea at Royal Bay , and more, along with 10 whirlpools and private casitas.

– Vacationers have in store a pool for every mood, including pools for adults at infinity pool and swim-up bar; ways to splash for kids and tots at and grownups nearby at the pool; the largest pool at sea at , and more, along with 10 whirlpools and private casitas. There are plenty of ways to play with reimagined family favorites, including a new carousel concept in Surfside – the neighborhood designed for young families – and a redesigned Playscape for youngsters.

The signature Icon Class favorites will be back on Legend, from the Royal Promenade's floor-to-ceiling ocean views, the jaw-dropping Pearl – the world's largest kinetic art sculpture – and the open-air Central Park lined with more than 30,500 real plants and restaurants, live music, convenient pick-up windows for sushi, champagne, sparkling wine and more. Plus, there are plenty of ways to stay in style from the ultra-luxe and exclusive Suite Neighborhood to a redesigned three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse with spaces for the whole family.

Legend will level up European summers in 2026 with 7-night Western Mediterranean adventures from Barcelona, Spain, and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy. The bold adventures on board continue on shore, whether it's stepping back in time at Rome's Colosseum, feasting on flavors from the fishing villages of Provence (Marseille), France, or diving into the local cultures of Naples, Italy, and Palma De Mallorca, Spain. In November 2026, Legend will make its grand Caribbean debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with 6-night Western Caribbean getaways and 8-night Southern Caribbeanvacations to the beaches of Oranjestad, Aruba, and Willemstad, Curacao. Plus, every Caribbean vacation visits Royal Caribbean's top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay, featuring turquoise blue waters and beaches, a thrilling waterpark, pools, swim-up bars and more.

Legend will also be the vacation company's fourth ship fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and feature industry-leading environmental programs. With applications ranging from waste heat recovery systems to shore power connection, Legend will help advance Royal Caribbean Group's journey toward introducing a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.

Vacations on Legend are open to book on Royal Caribbean's website.

